Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

by Staff reporter
The leader of the secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) says he is contesting in the Matobo North parliamentary election tomorrow to fight against the marginalisation of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

Mqondisi Moyo said his party believed that Matabeleland and Midlands should secede from Zimbabwe to form the so-called Mthwakazi Republic.

"We have a lot of resources in Matobo North including Matopo National Park," he said in an interview.

"There are a lot of animals there, but people have not benefited from that.

"Matopos National Park employs about 800 workers and our research has shown that only 50 or less locals are employed and nothing has been done by the representation from both Zanu-PF and MDC to correct this imbalance.

"There is also Cecil John Rhodes' grave, which is a tourist attraction centre of which the locals should also benefit from this."

He said both Zanu-PF and the MDC Alliance had failed to address problems that were peculiar to the region.

"There are so many non-Ndebele teachers in Matopo North, which affects the pass rate of children in the Matobo district, I want to fight such issues at Parliament level," he said.

"There is bad road network which makes it difficult for tourists to visit the place and we are losing a lot of revenue due to that and will correct this."

The former civil servant said he embarked on politics in 2006 as an activist where he was a member of the Ibhetshu Likazulu pressure group.

He was part of the MRP founders in 2013.

Source - the standard
