Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa to launch protests if Mnangagwa wins

by Associated Press
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's historic election on Monday is likely to be flawed and the opposition will launch peaceful protests if President Emmerson Mnangagwa wins in a disputed vote, the main opposition leader said Friday in an interview with The Associated Press.

The 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change party, said the electoral commission has not adequately addressed concerns in what has been called Zimbabwe's most important election since independence in 1980.

A credible vote could help the southern African nation to shed its longtime status as an international pariah and spur recovery for its collapsed economy, while a contentious election would prevent Zimbabwe from moving forward after years of political and economic paralysis.

Chamisa said the MDC's coalition won't boycott the country's first election since the resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe after a military takeover in November. But he warned of demonstrations if Zimbabweans conclude that the election, now a close race between him and Mnangagwa, was rigged.

"We have not said there is going to be a civil war. I am a civilian, so war, no. But in terms of maybe civil action by citizens, yes. Let the people express themselves within the confines of peace," Chamisa told the AP at his office in the capital, Harare.

The lawyer and pastor, who has energized the MDC party since taking over in February following the death of its founding chief Morgan Tsvangirai, has protested the electoral commission's alleged lack of transparency in the handling of ballot papers and the voters' roll.

The commission has said the election will be free and fair, a statement echoed by Mnangagwa, a former deputy president who took over after Mugabe and needs a credible vote to get years of international sanctions lifted. Voting under Mugabe was marred by violence and irregularities.

Urban residents and Zimbabwe's large youth population - 60 percent of voters are under 40 - have gravitated toward Chamisa as people remain wary of the government Mugabe left behind.

"They're always rigging and they always say they've won. As it stands now they already think they've won the elections," said Kudakwashe Chipara, a 27-year-old vendor. "I just hope Chamisa wins, that's all we want."

In the event of a contested election win by Mnangagwa, Chamisa said, the MDC party won't take any complaints to court despite election observers' urging to do so.

Chamisa, who has an ability to move crowds with fiery speeches but little government experience, alleged that Zimbabwe's judicial system is biased in favor of the ruling ZANU-PF party.

"We have seen that instead of getting jurisprudence, we get vengeance at a political level and even at a legal level and this is a problem," he said. "The court we have confidence in is the court of public opinion and the court of the people."

Despite concerns about possible vote-rigging, opposition groups are operating in a freer environment than in the past.

A record 23 presidential candidates and 128 political parties will participate in the election; Zimbabwe has more than 5 million registered voters. Western observers, banned during the Mugabe era, are invited.

"In this country you have to keep your eyes open that people do not vote several times, that the accounting is done in a proper way," the head of the European Union's observer mission, Elmar Brok, told reporters Friday, acknowledging the pressure on Zimbabwe to deliver a credible vote and "avoid the bankruptcy of this country."

The opposition leader told the AP that his party's immediate goal is to overcome any vote-tampering with a massive turnout that delivers victory on Monday.

"This is why I have urged people to come out in large numbers and overwhelm and even outflank and outgun whatever machinations may be put in place by this government," Chamisa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Associated Press

Comments

On sale are leather sofas

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Dresses on sale

For sale are bags

Gates on sale

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Kitchen units on sale

1994 isuzu truck


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

29 mins ago | 235 Views

WATCH: Mugabe holds media briefing on the eve of July 30th polls

34 mins ago | 313 Views

WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

38 mins ago | 424 Views

At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa

1 hr ago | 1014 Views

Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

1 hr ago | 1512 Views

WATCH: Chamisa VS Mnangagwa final rallies

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to get money from Paul Pogba, says Biti

2 hrs ago | 981 Views

Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

MDC broke, says Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

2 hrs ago | 677 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

3 hrs ago | 330 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

4 hrs ago | 680 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

4 hrs ago | 979 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

4 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

4 hrs ago | 637 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

How come women live longer than men?

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

4 hrs ago | 870 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

4 hrs ago | 189 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 412 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Modi donates ambulance

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

Staying after being cheated on

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

5 hrs ago | 75 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days