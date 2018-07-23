Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former President Robert Mugabe has said National People's Party leader Joice Mujuru and MDC-T break away leader Thokozani Khupe seem to be having nothing to offer considering their failure to pull crowds during campaigns indicating that he will not vote for them and may prefer MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.Mugabe made the remarks at his Blue roof house in Harare during a press conference. He however, denied the claims that he has ever met Chamisa since his ouster indicating that he only met late MDC T Leader Morgan Tsdvangirai some time."Mai Mujuru we were together, and Khupe I have not seen them conducting rallies they appear to be having not much to offer i can not vote for them. Yes Chamisa seems to be doing better," he said.On Zanu PF he said he can not vote for people who hounded him out and caused him top the state he is.