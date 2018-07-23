Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

by Ndou Paul
21 mins ago | Views
Former president Robert Mugabe has given a surprise press conference on the eve of the country's presidential elections.

The form Zanu-PF leader said he will not vote for his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who "tormented" him.

"I can't vote for those who tormented me, I can't!," he said.

Mugabe also said he has not met the leader of MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa but he seems to be doing well.

"I have not worked with Chamisa. He seems to be doing well going by his rallies," Mugabe said.





Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mugabe, #Mnangagwa, #Zanu

Comments

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Toyota tallion on sale

Breeds on sale

Full desktop on sale

For sale are bags

Gates on sale

Computer programs for tracking sales

Dresses on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

12 mins ago | 65 Views

WATCH: Mugabe holds media briefing on the eve of July 30th polls

17 mins ago | 119 Views

At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa

44 mins ago | 752 Views

Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

51 mins ago | 1188 Views

Chamisa to launch protests if Mnangagwa wins

1 hr ago | 776 Views

WATCH: Chamisa VS Mnangagwa final rallies

1 hr ago | 438 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to get money from Paul Pogba, says Biti

1 hr ago | 872 Views

Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

1 hr ago | 177 Views

MDC broke, says Chamisa

1 hr ago | 510 Views

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

2 hrs ago | 653 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

4 hrs ago | 955 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

4 hrs ago | 992 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

How come women live longer than men?

4 hrs ago | 336 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

4 hrs ago | 840 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

4 hrs ago | 808 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

4 hrs ago | 235 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

4 hrs ago | 1111 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

4 hrs ago | 394 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

4 hrs ago | 78 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Modi donates ambulance

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Staying after being cheated on

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

4 hrs ago | 68 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days