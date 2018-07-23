WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

News / National

by Ndou Paul

Former president Robert Mugabe has given a surprise press conference on the eve of the country's presidential elections.The form Zanu-PF leader said he will not vote for his successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who "tormented" him."I can't vote for those who tormented me, I can't!," he said.Mugabe also said he has not met the leader of MDC Alliance Nelson Chamisa but he seems to be doing well."I have not worked with Chamisa. He seems to be doing well going by his rallies," Mugabe said.