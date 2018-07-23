Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

by Stephen Jakes
Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has claimed that Zanu PF thugs have just attacked some of my supporters at Admore Farm and stoned one of my cars.

"I expect the law to take its course and have the guilty arrested. Last election the same thing happened and no one was arrested," he said.

