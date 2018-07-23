Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa alleges 'fake news' campaign

by AP
21 mins ago
Zimbabwe opposition leader says the ruling party has conducted a "fake news" campaign against him with the help of foreign technicians ahead of Monday's elections.

Nelson Chamisa, head of the Movement for Democratic Change party, says that "there is a lot of false news making the rounds" and that supporters of President Emmerson Mnangagwa hired "foreigners" to disparage his candidacy.

"These foreigners are actually fake news mercenaries," Chamisa said at a news conference. "Their duty is to concoct, manufacture, engineer and produce fictitious and fallacious videos, news stories and then send them out to you, send them out to the world, to confuse the voters."

Chamisa says he will reveal the names of foreign computer experts who worked for the ruling Zanu-PF party at an "appropriate time."

The Zanu-PF says it is committed to a free and fair election. It says opposition allegations that it is engaging in electoral irregularities are false.

Source - AP
