Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Patrice Motsepe capturing South Africa

by City Press
39 secs ago | Views
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has issued a stern warning to business mogul Patrice Motsepe, saying that he will do to him what was done to the Gupta family.

On the occasion of the EFF's fifth anniversary at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, near East London in the Eastern Cape, Malema raised the alarm over Motsepe's interests in the state, which he claims are being championed by Motsepe's brothers-in-law: President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

"South Africa is a democracy. South Africa did not elect Patrice Motsepe as president. Patrice Motsepe must know his place. He must sit down; we are not Motsepe's people. Patrice is the brother-in-law of Cyril Ramaphosa and Jeff Radebe. They are capturing South Africa. We want to warn Patrice Motsepe, we are watching you the same way we watched the Guptas. Stop doing what you are doing, it is unacceptable. South Africa does not belong to the Motsepe family," Malema said.

"There is a new capture here of Patrice Motsepe and the Ruperts. The Ruperts are using Trevor Manuel, they are using [Public Enterprise Minister] Pravin Gordhan. Patrice is using his brothers-in-law, Cyril and Jeff. We are watching you. Patrice, you must ask Guptas about us. If you want to know who we are, you must ask Guptas. Patrice, you have made your money. Stop being greedy; allow other people to make money as well," Malema said, claiming that Motsepe was in on a plan to benefit from the privatisation of Eskom.

The party leader also called out former finance ministers Gordhan and Manuel for allegedly usurping the power of the president to further the interests of the powerful Rupert family.

He insisted that South Africans have not been "misled" by Ramaphosa's New Dawn campaign because they are aware that Ramaphosa is not, in fact, in charge of the country.

It is not for the first time that the party has accused Gordhan of throwing his weight around in government, previously referring to him as "the real president".

Malema also called on members of his party to prepare to govern at all levels of government next year, saying that whether through an outright win or a sort of coalition or agreement, the EFF would be in power.

Looking to win over ANC supporters, Malema said they could no longer be beholden to the governing party for its role in the struggle.

"We thanked you [the ANC] for the past 20 years. Now it is about the future, it is not about who fought for freedom. It is about who is going to fight for the total emancipation of African children. It is about the future of grandchildren, those children who go to school without shoes. We have honoured Mandela, it is enough; we must honour ourselves, we must honour our future. The future is in our hands."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - City Press

Comments

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Gates on sale

School furniture on sale

For sale are bags

House to rent

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa alleges 'fake news' campaign

10 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

2 hrs ago | 1259 Views

WATCH: Mugabe holds media briefing on the eve of July 30th polls

2 hrs ago | 1174 Views

WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1675 Views

At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2874 Views

Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

3 hrs ago | 3268 Views

Chamisa to launch protests if Mnangagwa wins

3 hrs ago | 1591 Views

WATCH: Chamisa VS Mnangagwa final rallies

3 hrs ago | 1031 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to get money from Paul Pogba, says Biti

3 hrs ago | 1521 Views

Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

3 hrs ago | 269 Views

MDC broke, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

4 hrs ago | 811 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

4 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 242 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

4 hrs ago | 470 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

4 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

6 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

6 hrs ago | 715 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

6 hrs ago | 204 Views

How come women live longer than men?

6 hrs ago | 375 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

6 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

6 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

6 hrs ago | 255 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

6 hrs ago | 701 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

6 hrs ago | 907 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

6 hrs ago | 226 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

6 hrs ago | 423 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

6 hrs ago | 1442 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Modi donates ambulance

6 hrs ago | 245 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

6 hrs ago | 259 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

6 hrs ago | 178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days