Joshua Nkomo statue for Matopos

News / National

by Staff Reporter

As a symbol to demonstrate that indeed Cecil John Rhodes was subdued by the then nationalists, a gigantic statue of the late national political icon and Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo will be erected at Malinda Dzimu Hills in Matopos where Rhodes' remains are buried.This comes after the launch of the Joshua Nkomo Heritage Tourism Trails by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).This was announced by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira during the launch of the project at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Matsheumhlophe Mmuseum.Historian, Phathisa Nyathi said he is happy that their suggestion to have a Dr Nkomo statue at Matopos is now being taken aboard.Son to the late nationalist, Sibangilizwe Nkomo also said the new move by the government is commendable.Dr Nkomo's heritage tourism trails, which are set to feature in this year's Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo, will focus on his life long journey while other sites like Phuphu in Lupane will have King Lobengula's statue erected marking his heroic deeds during the historic Phuphu battle.