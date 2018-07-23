Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Joshua Nkomo statue for Matopos

by Staff Reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
As a symbol to demonstrate that indeed Cecil John Rhodes was subdued by the then nationalists, a gigantic statue of the late national political icon and Vice President Dr Joshua Nkomo will be erected at Malinda Dzimu Hills in Matopos where Rhodes' remains are buried.

This comes after the launch of the Joshua Nkomo Heritage Tourism Trails by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA).

This was announced by the Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira during the launch of the project at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Matsheumhlophe Mmuseum.

Historian, Phathisa Nyathi said he is happy that their suggestion to have a Dr Nkomo statue at Matopos is now being taken aboard.

Son to the late nationalist, Sibangilizwe Nkomo also said the new move by the government is commendable.

Dr Nkomo's heritage tourism trails, which are set to feature in this year's Sanganai/Hlanganani Tourism Expo, will focus on his life long journey while other sites like Phuphu in Lupane will have King Lobengula's statue erected marking his heroic deeds during the historic Phuphu battle.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Zbc

Comments

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

African prints in sale

Merc c270cdi on sale

For sale are bags

House to rent

Breeds on sale

Dresses on sale

Toyota tallion on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Charismatic appeals vs performance legitimacy

1 min ago | 1 Views

ZCTU backs Chamisa's presidential bid

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Election results to be posted outside polling stations'

3 mins ago | 5 Views

ZBC refuses to flight Chamisa's prayer

3 mins ago | 9 Views

PRC Ridicules Mugabe

45 mins ago | 551 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

2 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chamisa can't read polls; how do you expect him to run a country

2 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Patrice Motsepe capturing South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Chamisa alleges 'fake news' campaign

4 hrs ago | 2548 Views

Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

6 hrs ago | 3101 Views

WATCH: Mugabe holds media briefing on the eve of July 30th polls

6 hrs ago | 2463 Views

WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3780 Views

At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 6091 Views

Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

7 hrs ago | 5874 Views

Chamisa to launch protests if Mnangagwa wins

7 hrs ago | 2106 Views

WATCH: Chamisa VS Mnangagwa final rallies

7 hrs ago | 1436 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to get money from Paul Pogba, says Biti

7 hrs ago | 2776 Views

Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

7 hrs ago | 393 Views

MDC broke, says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

8 hrs ago | 1079 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

8 hrs ago | 372 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

8 hrs ago | 616 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

8 hrs ago | 839 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

9 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

9 hrs ago | 1240 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

9 hrs ago | 1174 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

9 hrs ago | 874 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

How come women live longer than men?

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

10 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

10 hrs ago | 307 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

10 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

10 hrs ago | 458 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

10 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

10 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

10 hrs ago | 564 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

10 hrs ago | 479 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days