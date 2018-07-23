Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PRC Ridicules Mugabe

by Gilbert Dzikiti
44 mins ago | Views
The Peoples Rainbow Coalition (PRC) notes with disdain the comments attributed to the person of Dr Mujuru by the deposed former head of state Robert Mugabe.

Robert Mugabe must enjoy his retirement and pension and stop meddling or making misleading comments to Zimbabweans. I Zimbabwe has moved past his traumatic rule and monarchical dream.

What is clear and pathetic is the fact that he is still in denial of his despotic role in curtailing the freedoms of Zimbabweans. That Robert Mugabe is our past is clearly on the wall. Mugabe should be conscious that he no longer hold sway with the general populace of Zimbabwe. Obviously his dreams are no longer relevant to Zimbabweans. His assertion today that our candidate is not popular is unfortunate and speaks to senility.

We hope he is not as usual being abused by the ruthless cartel.

We respect the role Robert Mugabe  played in the liberation struggle and respectfully wish to keep that respect.Zimbabweans will not want anything to do with Mugabe in this election.We ask his family to concentrate on creating a Mugabe Foundation and stop influencing our old man to issue comments damaging to his legacy.

PRC asks Zimbabweans to vote tomorrow and enjoy the freedom enshrined in our constitution. We ask Mr Robert Mugabe to respectfully stop any comments regarding this election where we are trying to forget the abuse he brought on Zimbabweans through the disdainful acts and commission of his wife.

PRC asks Zimbabweans to vote for development,transformation and democracy.

Gilbert Dzikiti 0775790099
PRC Spokesperson


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Gilbert Dzikiti
More on: #Mugabe, #Chamisa, #Mujuru

Comments

Suits on sale

House to rent

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2

4 roomed house wanted

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Packing bags on sale

Mini bus for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU backs Chamisa's presidential bid

39 secs ago | 1 Views

'Election results to be posted outside polling stations'

1 min ago | 1 Views

ZBC refuses to flight Chamisa's prayer

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Joshua Nkomo statue for Matopos

2 hrs ago | 488 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Chamisa can't read polls; how do you expect him to run a country

2 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Patrice Motsepe capturing South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1588 Views

Chamisa alleges 'fake news' campaign

4 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

6 hrs ago | 3093 Views

WATCH: Mugabe holds media briefing on the eve of July 30th polls

6 hrs ago | 2457 Views

WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 3766 Views

At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 6079 Views

Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

7 hrs ago | 5869 Views

Chamisa to launch protests if Mnangagwa wins

7 hrs ago | 2101 Views

WATCH: Chamisa VS Mnangagwa final rallies

7 hrs ago | 1435 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to get money from Paul Pogba, says Biti

7 hrs ago | 2770 Views

Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

7 hrs ago | 392 Views

MDC broke, says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 982 Views

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

8 hrs ago | 1077 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

8 hrs ago | 680 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

8 hrs ago | 616 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

8 hrs ago | 108 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

8 hrs ago | 839 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

8 hrs ago | 801 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

9 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

9 hrs ago | 1240 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

9 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

9 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

9 hrs ago | 874 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

10 hrs ago | 247 Views

How come women live longer than men?

10 hrs ago | 449 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

10 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

10 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

10 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

10 hrs ago | 269 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

10 hrs ago | 915 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

10 hrs ago | 456 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

10 hrs ago | 740 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

10 hrs ago | 140 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

10 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

10 hrs ago | 303 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

10 hrs ago | 563 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

10 hrs ago | 398 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

10 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

10 hrs ago | 2026 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days