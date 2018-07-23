PRC Ridicules Mugabe

News / National

by Gilbert Dzikiti

The Peoples Rainbow Coalition (PRC) notes with disdain the comments attributed to the person of Dr Mujuru by the deposed former head of state Robert Mugabe.Robert Mugabe must enjoy his retirement and pension and stop meddling or making misleading comments to Zimbabweans. I Zimbabwe has moved past his traumatic rule and monarchical dream.What is clear and pathetic is the fact that he is still in denial of his despotic role in curtailing the freedoms of Zimbabweans. That Robert Mugabe is our past is clearly on the wall. Mugabe should be conscious that he no longer hold sway with the general populace of Zimbabwe. Obviously his dreams are no longer relevant to Zimbabweans. His assertion today that our candidate is not popular is unfortunate and speaks to senility.We hope he is not as usual being abused by the ruthless cartel.We respect the role Robert Mugabe played in the liberation struggle and respectfully wish to keep that respect.Zimbabweans will not want anything to do with Mugabe in this election.We ask his family to concentrate on creating a Mugabe Foundation and stop influencing our old man to issue comments damaging to his legacy.PRC asks Zimbabweans to vote tomorrow and enjoy the freedom enshrined in our constitution. We ask Mr Robert Mugabe to respectfully stop any comments regarding this election where we are trying to forget the abuse he brought on Zimbabweans through the disdainful acts and commission of his wife.PRC asks Zimbabweans to vote for development,transformation and democracy.Gilbert Dzikiti 0775790099PRC Spokesperson