Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU backs Chamisa's presidential bid

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's main labour federation called on workers to back MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa in tomorrow's election.

The ZCTU, a key ally of the MDC, said its general council - the highest decision-making body in between congresses - met on Monday and noted that the current military-backed government cannot be expected to solve the country's problems.

Tomorrow's key election in Zimbabwe is the latest turning point in what has proved the most tumultuous few months in almost four decades of the country's political history.

In November, Robert Mugabe was forced out of power after 37 years, following a peaceful military takeover supported by the vast majority of the 13 million population.

The poll pits Zanu-PF, the ruling party, against the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), the long-standing opposition.

Zanu-PF is led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former vice-president nicknamed Crocodile, who took power when Mugabe was ousted. Polls indicate a potentially close race.

ZCTU said it believed that a party with pro-labour policies and background is the best foot forward.

"We had fantastic interactions with a number of political parties whom we invited and who attended our labour forums around the country.

"Although we value the contributions of other opposition political parties and presidential candidates, in our view the MDC Alliance provides a realistic chance for achieving the change we all want," ZCTU president Peter Mutasa told a news conference at Gorlon House in Harare.

"We are therefore calling on all workers and Zimbabweans in general to come out in their numbers and vote for change. This can only be feasible if we all rally behind one candidate who has a real chance of winning against the incumbent. In our considered view, this is ...Chamisa of MDC Alliance. We kindly ask our members, workers and citizens to spread this message by convincing all our relatives and friends across the country to vote for change.

"We also encourage workers and citizens to vote for a number of trade union leaders and activists who are vying for council, parliamentary and senatorial seats across the country. This is important in order to bring back people-centred decision-making consciousness in all our governance processes."

The president for the largest trade union federation also called upon the workers and Zimbabweans in general to safeguard and defend their vote through any peaceful means possible.

"Finally, July 30 has been declared a national holiday and all employers are compelled to release their workers to go and vote.

"The ZCTU takes exception to employers who deny workers their right to vote," Mutasa told reporters.

The ZCTU, together with 40 other civic society groups formed the MDC in 1999 after it organised the "Working People's Convention" towards the end of February 1999 at which they agreed to form a broad-based movement to fight for political change.

The new movement was mandated with promoting labour issues and bringing to the fore those issues which the government had failed to promote. A number of labour leaders and trade union activists were then tasked with mobilising the masses to embark on a national sensitisation campaign to drum up support for the new movement.

This movement culminated in the formation of the opposition political party, the MDC on September 9, 1999, at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

ZCTU highlighted a number of electoral irregularities, and said the war of liberation was fought because of, among other issues, the right to one man one vote.

"It was hoped that those who directed the liberation struggle would deliver change and freedom to the people of Zimbabwe. What has been happening over the years on the electoral field negates all this, more so after November 2017 promises," Mutasa said.

"We therefore call upon international and regional observers to take particular notice of these electoral malpractices which hinders the achievement of free, fair and credible elections.

"In addition we call upon regional and international bodies such as Sadc, AU and UN to impress upon the authorities the importance of credible elections and peace. These bodies must also take note of the potential conflict these elections pose and prepare for the security of the people of Zimbabwe."

He said while the electoral irregularities seriously impair the credibility of the elections, "we observe that citizens and workers are eager to exercise their right to vote."

"Many believe that this is our chance to attain total freedom from liberators who have turned against the people. It is our hope that Zec will still be pushed to at least avoid any further actions that further discredit the process."

The ZCTU has in the past staged nationwide strikes and job walkouts to protest the government's policies.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Eggs on sale

Goat farming business

Stands on sale

On sale are leather sofas

Kitchen units on sale

Packing bags on sale

For sale are bags

For sale are sneakers and timberland


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Vote for Chamisa former president

37 mins ago | 229 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

39 mins ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

2 hrs ago | 885 Views

Charismatic appeals vs performance legitimacy

2 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Election results to be posted outside polling stations'

2 hrs ago | 788 Views

ZBC refuses to flight Chamisa's prayer

2 hrs ago | 943 Views

PRC Ridicules Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Joshua Nkomo statue for Matopos

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chamisa can't read polls; how do you expect him to run a country

4 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Patrice Motsepe capturing South Africa

6 hrs ago | 1762 Views

Chamisa alleges 'fake news' campaign

6 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Zanu PF attack Mliswa supporters

8 hrs ago | 3589 Views

WATCH: Mugabe holds media briefing on the eve of July 30th polls

8 hrs ago | 2594 Views

WATCH: I can't vote for Mnangagwa, says Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 4378 Views

At last the pretence is over - Grace controls Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 6729 Views

Chamisa is better, Mugabe speaks

8 hrs ago | 6359 Views

Chamisa to launch protests if Mnangagwa wins

9 hrs ago | 2207 Views

WATCH: Chamisa VS Mnangagwa final rallies

9 hrs ago | 1493 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to get money from Paul Pogba, says Biti

9 hrs ago | 3136 Views

Mthwakazi leader eyes Parly

9 hrs ago | 424 Views

MDC broke, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Mnangagwa's government is militarized

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader vows to defend citizens' vote

10 hrs ago | 815 Views

Let us go and vote for quality change- Nkosana Moyo

10 hrs ago | 388 Views

My Sunday thoughts ahead of the Zimbabwean historical elections

10 hrs ago | 397 Views

Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

10 hrs ago | 365 Views

NTJWG warns of possible instability after polls

10 hrs ago | 648 Views

Political activist challenge electorate not to take elections personal

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu PF printing fake notice from MDC Alliance claiming boycott of polls - Ruhanya

10 hrs ago | 895 Views

Magaisa digs in on ZEC's ban of ZEC phones at polling stations

10 hrs ago | 918 Views

Zanu Pf Supporters Intimidate MRP Vice President outside her Home

11 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

11 hrs ago | 1279 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

11 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

11 hrs ago | 909 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

11 hrs ago | 257 Views

How come women live longer than men?

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

11 hrs ago | 1439 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

11 hrs ago | 3196 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

11 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

11 hrs ago | 273 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

11 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

11 hrs ago | 480 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

11 hrs ago | 799 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

11 hrs ago | 149 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

12 hrs ago | 1365 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

12 hrs ago | 331 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

12 hrs ago | 607 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days