Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZimCoke revives ZiscoSteel's Coke plant

by Staff reporter
46 mins ago | Views
ZimCoke (Pvt) Limited plans to invest $133 million towards resuscitation of the Coke Oven Battery plant segment of the defunct steelmaker, ZiscoSteel. At full tilt the project is expected to produce 500 000 tonnes of coke annually, for both local usage and the export markets.

ZimCoke chief executive officer Bill Moore, said the resuscitation of the plant will begin with the operationalisation of the Coke Oven Battery Number 3.

"In Phase 1 of the ZimCoke operation will be the rehabilitation of Coke Oven Battery Number 3 with the by-products plant. This will produce between 250 000 and 300 000 tonnes of coke per annum and produce export sales of $65 million," he said at the groundbreaking ceremony on Friday.

"Phases 2 and 3, will each add a further 125 000 tonnes so that in full production ZimCoke will manufacture at least 500 000 tonnes of coke a year."

ZimCoke (Pvt) Ltd and ZiscoSteel signed an agreement of sale last year, whereby ZimCoke acquired the coke-making assets of ZiscoSteel, consisting of the plant and machinery, land and buildings and associated infrastructure of coal handling and rail wagons.

Mr Moore said ZimCoke already has an off-take arrangement with Glencore.

Coke is a fuel with a high carbon content and few impurities, made by heating coal in the absence of air. It is the solid carbonaceous material derived from destructive distillation of low-ash, low-sulphur bituminous coal. While coke can be formed naturally, the commonly used form is synthetic. The form known as petroleum coke, or pet coke, is derived from oil refinery coker units or other cracking processes.

The fuel is used in preparation of producer gas which is a mixture of carbon monoxide (CO) and nitrogen (N2).

Producer gas is produced by passing air over red-hot coke. Coke is also used to manufacture water gas. Speaking at the same event Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Minister Mike Bimha, said the revival of the Coke Oven Battery marks the beginning of the resuscitation of the ZiscoSteel, which he said will be carried out in phases.

In August last year, the Government signed a $1 billion deal with Chinese investor, Zhang Li through his company, R&F for the resuscitation of ZiscoSteel.

"This event entails also the resuscitation of ZiscoSteel. As you may be aware that agreements have already been signed with the potential investor to rehabilitate ZiscoSteel. The action plan for the resuscitation of the steel giant is already in place," he said.

"Also this is a different investment structure than before. This is evidenced by hiving off of the Coke ovens which are to be operated by ZimCoke. This gives us confidence that this time the project will be a success. In addition, there are also other investors who are coming in to operationalise Lancahsire Steel. This will mark the resuscitation of the iron and steel value chains in the country."

The revived coke oven plant is expected to employ 500 people, while the full resuscitation of ZiscoSteel is expected to employ 3 000 people directly.

The ZimCoke project is expected to have strong forward and backward linkages.

"The project will have ripple effects on the engineering, chemical processing and road-making industries. Coking coal supplies will be sourced from Hwange and a supply contract is being negotiated. Transportation of the coal from Hwange to ZimCoke and from ZimCoke to South Africa will be by rail. This will benefit the National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Ministry of Transport with respect to capacity and rates," said Minister Bimha.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Dresses on sale

Computer programs for tracking sales

Merc c270cdi on sale

Bmwx3 on sale

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

For sale are bags

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Bmw tag watch on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

1 hr ago | 640 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

19 mins ago | 17 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

19 mins ago | 24 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

20 mins ago | 92 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

20 mins ago | 90 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

21 mins ago | 62 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

21 mins ago | 162 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

23 mins ago | 68 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

23 mins ago | 42 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

24 mins ago | 119 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

24 mins ago | 199 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

24 mins ago | 34 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

25 mins ago | 32 Views

Let the people speak

25 mins ago | 17 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

26 mins ago | 46 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

26 mins ago | 152 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

28 mins ago | 37 Views

It's Chamisa's day

28 mins ago | 66 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

29 mins ago | 35 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

30 mins ago | 125 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

30 mins ago | 7 Views

73 cops promoted

31 mins ago | 35 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

31 mins ago | 71 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

32 mins ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

33 mins ago | 23 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

33 mins ago | 24 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

38 mins ago | 89 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

38 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

39 mins ago | 27 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

39 mins ago | 37 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

40 mins ago | 49 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

40 mins ago | 70 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

41 mins ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

42 mins ago | 60 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

42 mins ago | 81 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

43 mins ago | 240 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

43 mins ago | 143 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

44 mins ago | 136 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

46 mins ago | 70 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

1 hr ago | 640 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

8 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

10 hrs ago | 1921 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

10 hrs ago | 2849 Views

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

11 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Charismatic appeals vs performance legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 906 Views

ZCTU backs Chamisa's presidential bid

11 hrs ago | 1148 Views

'Election results to be posted outside polling stations'

11 hrs ago | 2330 Views

ZBC refuses to flight Chamisa's prayer

11 hrs ago | 1995 Views

PRC Ridicules Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 1945 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days