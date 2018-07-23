Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

by Staff reporter
23 mins ago | Views
The G40 cabal yesterday dragged out an out of sorts Robert Mugabe to address a press conference at his Blue Roof residence in Harare in a bid to shore up the MDC Alliance's chances in today's harmonised elections, State owned Herald reported.

It was a torturous experience for the 94-year old who intermittently dozed while fielding questions from journalists who grilled him down over his heavy handed rule. Mr Mugabe's visible frailty and his unevenly distributed grey hair could not be hidden from the cameras.

Plomped in a chair with a pillow supporting his back, Mr Mugabe had to be assisted by his wife to take some of the questions. At one point all journalists were herded into a holding room to stop them from taking his pictures as he struggled to walk due to advanced age.

While addressing, one of his aides had to constantly adjust the pillows behind Mr Mugabe's back as he appeared to be sinking uncontrollably down in his chair. After the press briefing, Mr Mugabe remained seated for close to 20 minutes until all journalists were out of the premises.

Members of the media were keen to see Mr Mugabe walking as speculation was rife that he could no longer walk. Soon after the briefing, no one was allowed to take pictures of Mr Mugabe.

It was, however, evident that Mr Mugabe was rumbling and incoherent in his responses. At one point he said there was no democracy in the country after the events of November 2017, that saw him resigning, but soon after that he acknowledged the opening up of democratic space saying for the first time the country had a record number of 23 Presidential aspirants.

Mrs Mugabe, who was sitting on the far right next to Mr Mugabe and Mr Jealousy Mawarire, regularly interjected while Mr Mugabe was speaking.

Mrs Mugabe barked instructions to her husband. She demanded that he repeats that he supports Mr Chamisa. Mr Mugabe said he would congratulate anyone who was going to win, but alluded to the fact that in his view Mr Nelson Chamisa of MDC-Alliance seemed to be doing well in his campaign.

He said he was longing for the election day to bring back the country to constitutionalism despite the fact that he resigned and was succeeded constitutionally.

Mr Mugabe also claimed that he was fired from zanu-pf, a party that he helped form with the likes of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda. He also acknowledged that President Mnangagwa was a hard working person and that claims by Mr Chamisa that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was captured by were not true.

"It is the 29th of July, the eve of an election," he said.

"What is tomorrow going to bring us the people of Zimbabwe. We appreciate that." "Let the people go and vote freely and I am glad that even ED is saying so. "It is the first time that we have had a long list of aspirants. 23 is the number of candidates."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

Breeds on sale

For sale are bags

Making of home sets

Bmw tag watch on sale

Dresses on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

Cowdry park 4 room house on a 7 room slab on 350m2


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

48 mins ago | 536 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

10 secs ago | 0 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

1 min ago | 2 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

4 mins ago | 5 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

4 mins ago | 9 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Let the people speak

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

6 mins ago | 24 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

8 mins ago | 4 Views

It's Chamisa's day

8 mins ago | 12 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

10 mins ago | 24 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

10 mins ago | 4 Views

73 cops promoted

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

11 mins ago | 24 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

13 mins ago | 7 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

18 mins ago | 37 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

18 mins ago | 29 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

19 mins ago | 10 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

19 mins ago | 21 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

20 mins ago | 27 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

20 mins ago | 45 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

21 mins ago | 93 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

22 mins ago | 35 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

22 mins ago | 66 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

23 mins ago | 122 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

24 mins ago | 91 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

26 mins ago | 56 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

48 mins ago | 536 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

8 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

10 hrs ago | 1908 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

10 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

11 hrs ago | 2302 Views

Charismatic appeals vs performance legitimacy

11 hrs ago | 898 Views

ZCTU backs Chamisa's presidential bid

11 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Election results to be posted outside polling stations'

11 hrs ago | 2302 Views

ZBC refuses to flight Chamisa's prayer

11 hrs ago | 1979 Views

PRC Ridicules Mugabe

12 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Joshua Nkomo statue for Matopos

13 hrs ago | 966 Views

Back to 2008 - Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Chamisa can't read polls; how do you expect him to run a country

13 hrs ago | 3727 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days