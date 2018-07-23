Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa on Friday invited BRICS countries to exploit massive investment opportunities in Zimbabwe while affirming the readiness of the country to collaborate in projects aimed at driving regional and continental integration.

The BRICS, an acronym for a grouping of the leading world emerging economies namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, held its annual meeting in South Africa from Wednesday to Friday this week.

The summit ran under the theme, "BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for inclusive growth and shared prosperity in the fourth industrial revolution. Zimbabwe was invited to participate at the summit in a special forum for selected African countries.

President Mnangagwa, whose administration is running under the "Zimbabwe open for business" mantra, told BRICS leaders the country was implementing an "ambitious but attainable drive to industrialize and modernize all sectors of our economy." "My country is determined to leapfrog our development and growth," he said.

"Opportunities abound in the infrastructure, mining, agro-processing, light to heavy manufacturing, ICTs and financial services sector."

Zimbabwe enjoys tight all round relations with the five-member BRICS nations. China is one of the biggest investors in Zimbabwe in recent years, while Russia recently commissioned a multi-billion mining project in the country.

Brazil is supporting Zimbabwe's agricultural reforms through concessionary provision of agriculture equipment while India is playing a key part in aiding growth of small to medium enterprises.

South Africa has over the years remained the biggest trading partner and a key source of raw materials for Zimbabwean industries. President Mnangagwa said the Zimbabwean vision was to become a middle income country by the year 2030, with its economy providing decent jobs and an improved standard of living for the majority of the citizens. He said Zimbabwe was keen to co-operate on projects that "facilitate speedy, regional and continental integration."

"In the same vein, we encourage co-operation at tertiary levels where there is greater beneficiation of our mineral resources for Zimbabwe's overall industrialisation," he said. President Mnangagwa's administration has in the seven months of its existence attracted investment commitments worth over $15 billion, with major projects in the manufacturing and mining sectors having been commissioned.

He lauded the BRICS for their continued championing of multi-lateralism which supports the interests of developing countries. "Zimbabwe stands ready to enhance collaboration, inclusive growth and shared prosperity with all of you," he said.


Source - New Ziana.

