Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) yesterday reported MDC-Alliance presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa to the police after he convened a Press conference in Harare which had to do with today's harmonised elections.

The Press conference appeared like a voter education exercise where the alliance's legal advisor Advocate Thabani Mpofu incited supporters to camp outside polling stations immediately after voting. Campaigning for political parties and candidates ended on Saturday night in accordance with the Electoral Act. Police yesterday warned Mr Chamisa and his team saying law enforcement agents would deal with them decisively.

ZEC acting chief elections officer, Mr Utoile Silaigwana said: "The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has noted with concern the violation of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) by one of the candidates contesting in the 2018 harmonised elections.

"Clause 7 (1)(b) of the Code of Conduct for political parties and candidates and other stakeholders provides as follows: (1) No political party or candidate may, from midnight 24 hours before polling day in any election or referendum until polling stations are closed on that day publish, or cause or permit the publication, of any advertisement or statement promoting or opposing a particular party or candidate. It has come to the knowledge of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission that one of the Presidential candidates today, the 29th of July 2018 held a Press conference at Meikles Hotel, in direct contravention of the provisions of the Electoral Act Fourth Schedule (Section 160A, Clause 7(1)(B).

"This matter has been reported to the police for investigation on possible infraction of the electoral law," said Mr Silaigwana.

Adv Mpofu said MDC-Alliance supporters should camp outside polling stations to protect the "integrity and sanctity" of their vote.

"People are free to have a gathering as long as they do not exceed 12," he said. "After voting, we urge people to remain at polling stations to ensure that the vote they have cast is given effect."

On his part claimed Zanu-PF was working against foreign computer experts to vilify him.

Police Commander of the 2018 harmonised elections committee Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said loitering outside polling stations was unlawful.

"The police is disturbed by utterances attributed to some politicians who are openly urging voters to gather at polling stations after casting their votes," he said.

"This stance is unlawful in terms of the Electoral Act, Chapter 2:13 and Public Order and Security Act, Chapter 11:17.

"Individuals, groups and politicians who are inciting members of the public to gather at polling stations are strongly warned that the law will take its course without fear and favour. "Anyone who interferes, disturbs or obstructs the smooth running of business at any polling station will be committing an offence and liable to arrest and prosecution."

Snr Ass Comm Makodza added: "Potential voters are urged to cast their votes and go back to their homes and continue with their various activities peacefully.

"The police and other security services are on full alert to ensure that the internal security of the country is maintained throughout the election period." He commended Zimbabweans for maintaining peace ahead of the polls.

"May I assure the public, media, observers and other stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has made adequate security deployments throughout the country to ensure there is law and order at all polling station, residential areas, CBDs, resort centres and other places of public interest."


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #ZEC, #Police, #Loitering

Comments

Bmwx3 on sale

Full desktop on sale

Bags on sale

Eggs on sale

Breeds on sale

On sale are leather sofas

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

10 mins ago | 31 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

1 hr ago | 1141 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | 1137 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 2349 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Let the people speak

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

3 hrs ago | 706 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

It's Chamisa's day

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

73 cops promoted

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days