Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police Commander of the 2018 harmonised elections committee Senior Assistant Commissioner Erasmus Makodza said loitering outside polling stations was unlawful."The police is disturbed by utterances attributed to some politicians who are openly urging voters to gather at polling stations after casting their votes," he said."This stance is unlawful in terms of the Electoral Act, Chapter 2:13 and Public Order and Security Act, Chapter 11:17."Individuals, groups and politicians who are inciting members of the public to gather at polling stations are strongly warned that the law will take its course without fear and favour. "Anyone who interferes, disturbs or obstructs the smooth running of business at any polling station will be committing an offence and liable to arrest and prosecution."Snr Ass Comm Makodza added: "Potential voters are urged to cast their votes and go back to their homes and continue with their various activities peacefully."The police and other security services are on full alert to ensure that the internal security of the country is maintained throughout the election period." He commended Zimbabweans for maintaining peace ahead of the polls."May I assure the public, media, observers and other stakeholders that the Zimbabwe Republic Police has made adequate security deployments throughout the country to ensure there is law and order at all polling station, residential areas, CBDs, resort centres and other places of public interest."