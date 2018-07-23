Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has called on members of the police force to adjust to the new work ethic that is expected to re-align them into professional law enforcers. He said the new approach puts the safety and security of Zimbabweans first before members' personal interests.

Addressing police officers from Mashonaland West province in Chinhoyi at the weekend, Comm-Gen Matanga said President Mnangagwa had, during his inauguration last year, clearly spelt out several policy positions, which gave direction and credence to the police force's new work ethic.

"I envision a national policing organisation which all citizens can trust to be capable of delivering their constitutional mandate that is clearly spelt out in section 219 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga said in the new dispensation, every police detail has to justify the need for the organisation to retain him or her through the exhibition of unquestionable dedication to police duty.

"In this regard, we ought to deliver quality service that is characterised by visible and responsive policing, predicated on high level of professionalism, teamwork, unity of purpose and loyalty to both the organisation and the country," he said.

He applauded police officers for heeding his call of reinvigorating police patrol units for heightened and purposeful police visibility to reduce crime in all crime-prone areas.

"Without doubt, these patrols shall help us in earning public confidence from the resultant quality of our service if the deployments are well planned, adequately supervised and the members are periodically rotated and obviously capped by unwavering top leadership commitment," he said.

In line with Police Standards and Crime Strategy, Comm-Gen Matanga said people visiting police stations must be attended to on time, investigations must be exhaustive and comprehensive, traffic police deployments must reduce carnage on roads, reduce congestion and increase compliance with relevant laws. He urged members on duty to be visible and exhibit a high level of duty consciousness.

Comm-Gen Matanga said there was also need to regularly gather and make effective use of criminal intelligence, coupled with engaging and maintaining sound relations with all relevant stakeholders in the whole crime management. He said ZRP was restructuring to flatten and reduce duplication of roles so that the organisation gains more of its personnel dedicated to operational duties which form the core of its existence.

"Restructuring is a very common and effective strategy employed by all organisations desiring to enhance efficiency and deliver better quality of service for the satisfaction of service recipients and is thus relevant in this age where we are all striving to win and maintain public confidence," he said.

Comm-Gen Matanga reiterated Government's call on zero tolerance on corruption. He said the move has been evidenced by the commissioning of Anti-Corruption Courts and the formation of the Special Ant-Corruption Unit in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

"As the country's sole law enforcement agent and most visible arm of the State, it is expected of us to put up the toughest fight against corruption," said Comm-Gen Matanga.

"Therefore, we have set the ball rolling by forming and operationalising the ZRP Anti-Corruption Unit under our CID.

"On the issue of corruption and any other form of indiscipline, please, never expect even the smallest measure of leniency from us should you be found on the wrong side of the law.

"Indeed the ZRP will never be a safe haven for individuals given to indiscipline or those who abuse public office for personal gain."

Comm-Gen Matanga urged the police to continue its awareness campaigns of discouraging politically motivated violence and promoting tolerance of divergent political views ahead of the harmonised elections on Monday next week.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Police, #Ethics, #Work

Comments

Bmwx3 on sale

Full desktop on sale

Bags on sale

Eggs on sale

Breeds on sale

On sale are leather sofas

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

10 mins ago | 31 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

1 hr ago | 1138 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | 1137 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 2345 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

3 hrs ago | 307 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

3 hrs ago | 1088 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Let the people speak

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

It's Chamisa's day

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

73 cops promoted

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days