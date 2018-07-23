Latest News Editor's Choice


Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Dancehall superstar, Soul Jah Love's health has sadly taken a dip once again.

This is after he collapsed in Johannesburg, South Africa on Saturday evening after making an effort to fulfil a show that had been organised for him in Sandton. He is however said to be in a stable condition.

Earlier on, the dancehall chanter had been released from hospital in Harare where he had been admitted.

He had also missed several bookings last week.

His management team Rokafellaz Promotions said: "We would like to announce that Soul Jah Love is unwell. The artiste, a diabetic patient, has for the last week been struggling to get on with his normal day to day life as the condition has got the better of him.

"Over the last week, the artiste has missed shows because of the harsh and unpleasant condition."

"We sincerely apologise to all promoters that the artiste has defaulted in the last week as well as the promoter of the Sandton gig."

The SA show promoter and organiser of the 263 Nights events Batsirai Masvinge said, "It was rather disappointing not to have Soul Jah love at 263 Nights.

We tried our best for him to come through to the point of booking flights twice yesterday so as to make it up to our fans".

"We'd like to thank our loyal 263 Nights fans who understood and still made the show go on. In the end we had a good show with about 400 revellers."

Soul Jah Love's management said they were now worried about the artiste's health condition and failure to fulfil booked events as it is now causing unrest among promoters and fans.

They have also asked Zimbabweans to pray for the speedy recovery of Chibaba, as the artiste is affectionately known.

In January last year, Soul Jah Love fell ill during a tour of UK forcing him to perform sitting on a wheelchair and later abandoning the show. On his return home, he sought spiritual assistance from Prophetic Healing and Deliverance's leader Prophet Walter Magaya and had a miraculous healing after he nearly lost his leg.


Source - Zimbo Jam

