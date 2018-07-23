'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

News / National

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has delivered a violence-free election he promised when he came to power last November.At his inauguration President Mnangagwa pledged to deliver a free, fair and credible election and he has walked the talk.President Mnangagwa's new administration has opened up the democratic space and more than 50 political parties are contesting today's elections with 23 candidates eyeing the presidency. Political parties have managed to conduct their campaigns freely, a departure from former President Mr Robert Mugabe's era.The election campaign has been conducted across the country and the environment has been peaceful except for the White City Stadium terror attack targeting President Mnangagwa that killed two people and injured 47 others.Zanu-PF national spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said the President is a man of his word and has delivered on the electoral pledge. "So far we have been witnessing that observers are observing a peaceful environment and so what more can we add besides to say he has fulfilled his non-violent promise.There is peace everywhere and we have never had such an atmosphere in the past. This is what the President has been advocating for," said Khaya Moyo.He urged Zimbabweans to continue observing peace during and after the elections.Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa alone cannot be responsible for maintaining peace as it requires every citizen.MDC Alliance spokesperson Professor Welshman Ncube, in an interview after his meeting with coalition candidates for Bulawayo province yesterday said they managed to campaign across the country without any incident. "I can safely say that we were able to go to every constituency that we wanted to go to.Every village that we wanted to go to, our organisers were able go to every village and every home where we wanted to go to. We spoke to Zimbabweans from all corners of the country," said Prof Ncube.