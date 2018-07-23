Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

News / National

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT yesterday launched one of the first major capital projects under the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) with the ground-breaking of a $1,2 billion four-pronged convention centre set to create about 8 000 jobs in Victoria Falls yesterday.Feonirich Limited Liability Company, an investor from Dubai is undertaking the project which has been granted national project status.The project comprises a state-of the-art convention centre, shopping mall, medical centre and motor racing arena.The investor is already on site and is awaiting finalisation of regulatory processes by Government so that work could start.Vice President General (Rtd) Costantino Chiwenga who officiated at the ground-breaking ceremony, bemoaned bureaucracy by Government departments and urged various line Ministries to open doors for investors and also speed up the issuance of licences."This is one of the major projects the country has attracted into one of the Special Economic Zones. This ground-breaking we are witnessing today is a special occasion to Government as it marks one of the pioneering projects to be undertaken in the country's SEZs since promulgation of the Act," he said.VP Chiwenga challenged the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry and its partners to expedite the finalisation of the Concept Master Plan for the project."As we embrace notable gestures expressed by investors, it is imperative for all Government ministries, departments and agencies to expedite processing of permits and licences including granting of development permits by local authorities and the processing of the Environmental Impact Assessment certificates by the Environmental Management Agency."All relevant bodies that interface with investors should widely open their doors and cut on bureaucracies. This will not only enhance ease of doing business but will also go a long way in enhancing the country's investment competitiveness," he said.The project which will see the resort town becoming Zimbabwe's conference capital, was mooted after the 2013 United Nations World Tourism Organisation General Assembly which the country co-hosted with Zambia.The assembly exposed the resort town's shortcomings as there was inadequate accommodation and conference facilities.In May this year, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Prisca Mupfumira led a delegation to the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai where a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed with the investor.Feonirich followed up with a visit to Zimbabwe during the same month and expressed readiness to take up the project.VP Chiwenga said Government is excited about the project which will reposition Victoria Falls as a sports, business, leisure and health tourism hub for southern Africa."Hardly three months have passed and we have gathered to celebrate the unveiling of one of the many projects covered under the MoU. The project will bring about the much needed product base diversification, increase tourism arrivals, length of stay, tourism expenditure and national income as well as contribute to employment of our people," said VP Chiwenga.He said 8 000 jobs will be created and locals will be given priority.VP Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is on the right trajectory to achieve President Mnangagwa's vision for a middle class economy by year 2030.He said Government will continue to offer sustainable incentives to enable rapid transformation of the tourism sector.Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Ambassador Cain Mathema said the project will contribute immensely to the economic development of the province through job creation and foreign currency earnings.A representative of Feonirich Mr Prince Adebayor said work will start within three months after getting the EIA with about $400 million being injected during the first phase.He said they will start with the medical centre which will provide free maternity services as well as free medical services for children below 13 years.The investor will also benefit from various incentives under SEZs including unrestricted repatriation of profits, liberal taxation and duty rebates on imported goods, services and equipment for the project.In attendance were Minister Mupfumira, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and tourism industry officials, heads of Government departments and local authorities in Matabeleland North as well as Chiefs Shana, Whange and Mvuthu.Feonirich is headquartered in Dubai, UAE and has branches in Ghana, Nigeria, Singapore and Zimbabwe.It specialises in supply of services in the energy sector, mining equipment, transportation, aviation manufacturing, agriculture, defence equipment, financial services, credit granting, commodities, trade and finance among others.