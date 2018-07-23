Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A poll survey by a non-governmental organisation, Free and Fair Foundation, has predicted victory for Zanu-PF and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in today's harmonised elections.

After nationwide constituency based research and analysis supported by mathematical extrapolation of results, the survey concluded that Zanu-PF will win by a huge margin in both the National Assembly and Presidential elections.

Announcing the results of the survey during a press conference yesterday, executive director of Free and Fair Foundation, Mr Gabriel Chaibva said President Mnangagwa, the Zanu-PF candidate, would garner 74,4 percent of the vote while Mr Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance would get 20,1 percent. The other candidates will share 6,5 percent of the vote.

According to the survey, Zanu-PF will get 180 to 186 seats in the National Assembly, MDC Alliance 21 to 26 seats while the Dr Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T will get five to eight seats.

"In Matabeleland South Province there are 13 seats in this province and we do not expect Zanu-PF to lose any one of them. So Zanu-PF will bag all the 13.

In Matabeleland North Province Zanu-PF currently has 8 of the 12 seats with the remaining four being held by the MDC-T of former leader Dr Richard Tsvangirai," said the survey.

"Now we have the party split into two with MDC Alliance fielding two candidates. The result is that Zanu-PF can potentially take 11 seats. Nkayi North held by Abednico Bhebhe may pose a problem for any other party. Our results show Zanu-PF 11, MDC-T one in the province."

In Bulawayo Metropolitan, the survey said there are 12 seats and Zanu-PF will potentially win at least seven seats while MDC-T will get five to eight seats with the MDC Alliance getting no seat.

In Masvingo Province where there are 26 seats the survey says Zanu-PF will win all, although there is stiff competition in Masvingo Central where the candidates are heavy weights.

"In Mashonaland Central Zanu-PF controls 23 seats and we don't see them relinquishing these seats. No possible threat is foreseeable. In Mashonaland East there are 23 seats all under Zanu-PF. One seat will likely fall into opposition MDC Alliance and one seat to independent," said the survey. "Marondera Central appeared sticky and an independent candidate who is a former Zanu-PF may pose a threat. This being so because of the chaotic nature of Zanu-PF primaries. We therefore predict Zanu-PF to win 21 seats with the potential of winning all."

In Mashonaland West the survey also predicted a Zanu-PF win as well as the Midlands Province.

In Harare the survey predicted that Zanu-PF will get 13 seats.

A recenty survey by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) also predicted that President Mnangagwa would garner 68,5 percent of the vote while Mr Chamisa would get 19,5 percent, National People's party (NPP) leader Dr Joice Mujuru two percent, and others 0.5 percent of the vote. Another survey conducted by the Pan African Forum Limited revealed that Mnangagwa will garner 70 percent of the vote against Mr Chamisa's 24 percent.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Survey, #Win

Comments

Bmwx3 on sale

Full desktop on sale

Bags on sale

Eggs on sale

Breeds on sale

On sale are leather sofas

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

10 mins ago | 31 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

1 hr ago | 1135 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | 1137 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 2342 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 500 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

3 hrs ago | 1087 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Let the people speak

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

3 hrs ago | 704 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

It's Chamisa's day

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

3 hrs ago | 565 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

73 cops promoted

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days