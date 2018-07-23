Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Zec has failed transparency test'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Civil rights group #This Constitution has accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) of failing the transparency test after it reneged on calls for an independent audit of the voters' roll and refusing political parties a chance to observe the printing of the ballot papers.

Zec has remained unmoved by calls from the opposition political parties and civic organisations for transparency to ensure that the elections are free, fair and credible, which critics say is a recipe to incite violence after the announcement of the results.

The nation goes to polls today and the electorate seem determined to choose a government which will fulfil their aspirations despite the concerns being raised.

#This Constitution leader Abigail Mupambi said it was public knowledge that Zec had successfully failed to pass the transparency test.

"What is interesting is that the people of Zimbabwe have not lost focus at the moment despite this disturbing situation. They have remained focused on the ball, ready to cast their vote. I further urge the people of this great nation to be ready to defend their vote, no one will do it for us.

"Zec must allow people of Zimbabwe to have their voices heard freely through the manner in which they will handle tomorrow (today)'s elections. On the other hand, the electorate must remain focused and go out in their numbers and vote, realising that their vote is that voice which matters most in shaping the future of this country," she said.

Bulawayo MDC Alliance spokesperson Felix Magalela Sibanda advised all party members and citizens to focus their energy on casting their ballots.

"Avoid public gathering but reserve your energy for casting vote to Nelson Chamisa for Presidency for the Republic of Zimbabwe. Avoid strangers, safe guard your particulars in case they are stolen or misplaced and make you fail to vote. Avoid dangerous adventures until you vote. Avoid unwarranted driving under excitement as due attention gets distorted by extreme pleasure of otherwise," Sibanda warned.

Habakkuk Trust director Dumisani Nkomo said all was set for the polls amid concerned of unresolved transparency issues by Zec.

"All is set with a few hurdles such as unresolved voters' roll issue," he said.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Bags on sale

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

Bmwx3 on sale

Gates on sale

Making of home sets

Mini bus for sale

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

For sale are bags


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

44 mins ago | 802 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

59 mins ago | 819 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 1901 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 433 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 958 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

2 hrs ago | 201 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

2 hrs ago | 427 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

2 hrs ago | 978 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Let the people speak

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

2 hrs ago | 613 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

It's Chamisa's day

2 hrs ago | 260 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

73 cops promoted

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

2 hrs ago | 90 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 372 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 249 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1319 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Mnangagwa & Chamisa engage in show of force

13 hrs ago | 2340 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days