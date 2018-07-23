Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THOUSANDS of mine workers stationed in the "essential services sections" at Hwange Colliery Company Limited (HCCL) have condemned the company's decision to summon them to work today, denying them the right to exercise their vote.

The decision came after the government declared today a national holiday to enable citizens to participate in the elections.

In a circular last week, the company's acting managing director Shepherd Manamike advised that workers from essential sections should report for duty today without fail, despite it being a public holiday.

Part of the circular read: "Monday July 30 is a public holiday. All employees in the non-essential service areas of the mine will be allowed to take absence from work. It is, therefore, expected that only those employees in the essential sections will be required to work over the day.

"For our purposes, the following shall be defined as essential services: health and sanitation, fire services, ambulance services, mining, engineering services, transport services, stores, water supply, refuse collection, electricity supply. Whenever possible, supervisors can reduce staff without compromising production."

Disgruntled workers who spoke to Southern Eye on condition of anonymity said the move was a strategy to deny them the right to vote as most residents in the coal-mining town were perceived to be opposition activists.

"The Constitution of Zimbabwe in terms of labour rights and labour obligations are supposed to be fair and there is a statute that controls public holidays and prohibition of businesses. The fact that colliery is forcing us to work on a day which is a holiday is unfortunate and unpardonable and after all these people are not paying us our salaries," a workers' representative said.

"This is a very critical moment in our lives where we are supposed to go and elect our President, councillors and legislators who are going to preside over this country for the next five years. Most of us are affected as Hwange employs in excess of 5 000 that have been called to go to work, that's a full parliamentary constituency, so it is unfair," he added.

Another affected worker said: "Some of us had registered in our immediate rural areas, but now I can't go there to vote and come back to work. With that in view, it is a method of trying to discredit the election. This is a way to ensure that people do not go and vote. It is unacceptable, but we hope that measures are taken against this, if anything, we are asking for extension of voting days so that we are allowed to exercise our constitutional right. They are only worried about profits. This is a clear violation of our rights."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Bmwx3 on sale

Full desktop on sale

Bags on sale

Eggs on sale

Breeds on sale

On sale are leather sofas

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1433 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

9 mins ago | 29 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

1 hr ago | 1133 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | 1128 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 2333 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 499 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 278 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

3 hrs ago | 421 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

3 hrs ago | 1084 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Let the people speak

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

It's Chamisa's day

3 hrs ago | 281 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

3 hrs ago | 564 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

73 cops promoted

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1433 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days