Today's election a confidence booster says business group

BUSINESS lobby group, CEO Africa roundtable has described today's election as a confidence booster that would not only attract foreign direct investment (FDI) but enable the country to make up for the lost three decades.In a statement, the group's chief executive, Kipson Gundani said the roundtable was excited about the economic prospects of the country post-election."We believe that all citizens must work together to deliver sustainable double digit growth for Zimbabwe and make up for almost three decades of lost growth," Gundani said."We are currently seized with raising productive capital and doing our part in rebuilding lost confidence in Zimbabwe as a brand, as this will in no doubt, attract the much needed FDI to support the productive sectors in the short to medium term."He said the round table a free and fair election could be a birth of an era pregnant with opportunities that could improve the country."The roundtable calls for the electoral commission to work hard to deliver free, fair and credible elections."We believe that the neutrality and fairness both in deed and in perception are key to delivery of an election process which all Zimbabweans can be proud of and hence form a solid foundation for our democracy," Gundani said.He said the business leaders dream of a fresh era in the country that will reposition Zimbabwe to what it was once, "Africa's most sophisticated economic system."As CEO Roundtable we believe that a united Zimbabwe has what it takes to recreate a jewel of Africa, we pray that all Zimbabweans of whatever political persuasion conduct themselves in a peaceful manner to usher in progress, tranquillity and harmony in our beautiful country and position us for an inevitable launch into a prosperous Zimbabwe," he said.CEO Africa Roundtable is a high level, Africa-wide, membership based platform for corporate chief executive officers, and senior executives in both public and private sector, creates to advance economic development across Africa.