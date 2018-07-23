Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance's Chipinge Central parliamentary candidate Livingstone Dhlumo has filed an urgent High Court application seeking to force Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to reprint ballot papers, claiming the ones in place are faulty, as they do not have his face.

Dhlumo, through his lawyer David Tandiri of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, approached the High Court on Friday, citing Zec and five other aspiring candidates as respondents.

He said Zec printed ballot papers which do not have his picture, unlike his other contestants.

"On July 26, 2018, all the candidates were requested by the Chipinge district elections officer to visit the district elections office to inspect the ballot papers," Dhlumo's founding affidavit read.

"When I perused through the ballot papers I noted that my face is not appearing on the ballot papers. The photograph which appears on the ballot papers is not mine. It is also blurred. It is difficult to recognise the person appearing on the photograph.

"I advised the district elections officer about the defect on the ballot papers. He advised me that he had noted the defect. He promised to refer the issue to the provincial elections officer in Mutare so that the defect can be rectified.

"On July 27, 2018, I visited the office of the district elections officer early in the morning to check whether the issue of the defective ballot papers had been attended to. He advised me that the issue was yet to be resolved. He requested me to visit the offices of the provincial elections officer in Mutare so that my issue could be attended to," Dhlumo said.

According to the court papers, the provincial elections officer did nothing to regularise the anomaly despite making promises, hence the move to approach the court on an urgent basis.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #MDC, #Alliance, #ZEC

Comments

House to rent

Packing bags on sale

Toyota tallion on sale

Suits on sale

Gates on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

For sale are bags

School furniture on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

8 mins ago | 16 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

1 hr ago | 1107 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

1 hr ago | 1114 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

2 hrs ago | 2299 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

2 hrs ago | 319 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1023 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

2 hrs ago | 660 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

2 hrs ago | 224 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

3 hrs ago | 1077 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Let the people speak

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

3 hrs ago | 696 Views

Promoting savings culture in Zimbabwe indispensable

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

It's Chamisa's day

3 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Parastatals need clear vision to succeed: Mbigi

3 hrs ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

3 hrs ago | 554 Views

'Today's poll key to Zimbabwe's future'

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

73 cops promoted

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Mnangagwa has delivered violence-free poll'

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

3 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Zimbabwe needs state-of-the-art equipment, says Chitando

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

3 hrs ago | 55 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZEC reports MDC-Alliance to police

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mnangagwa takes 'Zim is open for business' to BRICS

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mugabe now a voice in the wilderness

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

Grace instructed Mugabe to repeat that he supports Chamisa?

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gushungo Dairy funded Chamisa campaign?

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

#BobIsInIt: Wamba gets kiss of death

3 hrs ago | 265 Views

Goodbye history, hello tomorrow!

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

3 hrs ago | 1425 Views

These Elections are a Win-Win for Mthwakazi Voters

10 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Vote for Chamisa former president

12 hrs ago | 1978 Views

Junta: Last kicks of a dying horse

12 hrs ago | 2916 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days