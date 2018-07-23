Latest News Editor's Choice


Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
A WHEELCHAIR-BOUND Mbare man who allegedly fatally stabbed a fellow resident accusing him of fondling his girlfriend's breasts was last Wednesday remanded in custody pending conclusion of his murder trial after it emerged that he was feigning his physical disability.

The accused, Augustine Dzafunwa, who had been pretending to be unable to walk was unmasked by his girlfriend, Angeline Godwin before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi ordered him to be remanded in prison.

Prior to that, Dzafunwa used to attend the court case coming from home.

The State alleges that on April 20 last year, Dzafunwa, his girlfriend and the now deceased, Moses Katsande were together at Molly's Kitchen in Mbare.

The court heard, at some point Katsande decided to visit the toilet and left his portable radio with Godwin. Upon his return, he took it back and later confronted Katsande accusing him of fondling his girlfriend. The accused allegedly produced a knife and stabbed Katsande once in the chest, leading to his death.

When the trial commenced, Dzafunwa denied the murder charge claiming Katsande tripped and fell on his lap and got stabbed with a knife which he was using to repair his wheelchair.

But, Godwin disputed Dzafunwa's evidence that although he was physically challenged, he was able to walk without the aid of a wheelchair. She claimed that soon after his arrest, he walked to the police vehicle but later requested for his wheelchair to be brought to the police station.

Trial continues this week.

Source - newsday

