BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council has invited applications for potential partners interested in leasing its beer outlets located in the high-density suburbs as the local authority currently struggles to capitalise operations of the business outlets."City of Bulawayo Commercial Entities (CBCE) t/a Ingwebu Breweries is a commercial business entity owned by the City of Bulawayo. The undertaking is made up of the brewery and the retail/Franchise Business. CBCE wishes to franchise some of its beer retailing outlets located in the high density suburbs of the city of Bulawayo," the local authority advised in a notice at the weekend."Applications are therefore invited from potential business people who are interested in running these outlets.Applicants must be residents ratepayers of the city of Bulawayo for a period not less than 10 years, must be able to support initial investment startup capital of not less than $7 500, Must demonstrate ability to acquire acceptable collateral, must be able to pay initial franchise fee for allocated outlets before taking up business."The local authority also stated that applicants must in the case of sole traders and partnership include curriculum vitae of owners of the business."In addition, a partnership agreement of the organisations is required. In case of registered companies, must include curriculum vitae of all directors of the organisation. One of the directors should be a managing director. In addition a certificate of incorporation and CR14 certificate should be included. Submit a business proposal stating how the Franchise business would be operated," the notice read in part.The local authority indicated that the applications forms for the deal are available from Ingwebu head office in Bulawayo on payment of nonrefundable deposit of $200 and completed forms should be returned to the office by end of business of August 10."The final decision on the awarding of the franchise lies with the City of Bulawayo Commercialised Entities board of directors," the notice read.In 2010, Ingwebu Breweries had closed down 16 beer gardens located in the high density suburbs after the Bulawayo City Council failed to lend Ingwebu funds for recapitalisation.The retail business has been reportedly staggering for the past few years, which saw it closing down 13 of its outlets that are dotted around the city's high density suburbs as it tried to remain afloat.The first 13 outlets were franchised on August 2012.The 13 are Nketa 8 Beer Garden, Hlanganani Bar Lounge in Tshabalala, MaHadebe (Emakhandeni), Matshobana, Nkulumane Beer Garden, Phekiwe (Nkulumane 12), Phumulani (Pumula North), MaNdlovu (Pumula East), Khongo (Mpopoma), Totobisa (Magwegwe West), Masilela (Gwabalanda), Sidudla (Njube) and Mondela Beer Garden in Tshabalala.However, details on the number of outlets to be franchised were not be readily available yesterday.