ZCC appeals for post-election calm

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has called for calm in the event of electoral disputes after today's harmonised elections, saying this was necessary for the prosperity of the country.

The country holds general elections today to elect a President, councillors and House of Assembly members.

"Elections tend to produce winners and losers. We know that sometimes results can get disputed. We pray that such electoral disputes will not be used to ignite politically-motivated violence. We call upon all Christians in political leadership to restrain their followers and to do all that which will prevent violence," the ZCC said in a statement yesterday.

"We know that in the context of political competition, a lot of words are used and messages exchanged to promote one party or candidate over and against the other. When all has been said and done, we pray that our political leaders will find each other and work together for the prosperity of all Zimbabweans."

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) has promised to announce the results within five days.

The electoral management body has promised to conduct a credible election, but the opposition argues that the electoral environment favours the ruling Zanu PF.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa have been cited as leading contenders in opinion polls.

Mnangagwa and Chamisa are both confident of election victory.

"Many questions have been raised about our capacity as a nation to accomplish a peaceful, free and fair election. We therefore pray for all the men and women tasked with coordinating, protecting, observing and conducting various duties to strive to make this election credible, peaceful, free and fair.

"We especially pray that they will conduct themselves with the independence, dignity and professionalism so as to uphold the honour of their different offices," the ZCC added.

Source - newsday
More on: #ZCC, #Election, #Calm

