Mnangagwa casts his vote

by AP
2 hrs ago
Mnangagwa wore a scarf with the country's national colours as he arrived at a primary school converted into a polling station, and chatted briefly with election workers after casting his ballot.

He told reporters that he is committed to a Zimbabwe in which people have the "freedom to express their views, negative or positive."

He called the vote peaceful. And he took the criticism of him by former leader Robert Mugabe on Sunday in stride, saying that "He is a citizen ... He can engage me anytime."



AP
