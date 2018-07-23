Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

News / National

by AP

A former Cabinet minister and opposition leader in Zimbabwe says it's a "great day" for the country as it goes to the polls.Dumiso Dabengwa, head of the opposition Zimbabwe African People's Union, tells the South African news outlet eNCA that the election offers two starkly different paths for Zimbabweans."It's a decider as to whether Zimbabwe goes forward or remains stuck in the problems that it is facing today," said Dabengwa, who was imprisoned for years without charge under former leader Robert Mugabe.He describes the vote as a choice between a "new, fresh start" and the "status quo".Dabengwa says he supports main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.