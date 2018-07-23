News / National
'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson
Biggest opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa is reportedly no longer eligible to be part of a runoff election should one be required after the 30 July voting, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said.
Charamba said in a tweet that Chamisa had disqualified himself by campaigning during a restricted period:
If none of the candidates secure +50% of vote, I can't see ZEC conducting a run-off if Chamisa is one of the 2 leading candidates. This is thanks to his breach of Para 7 of the 4th Schedule of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] which effectively renders him ineligible for a run-off.
Chamisa held a press conference in the afternoon of 29 July which was against the regulations of the Electoral Act. However Emmerson Mnangagwa also sent out a video de-campaigning Chamisa with accusations of working with Robert Mugabe.
Source - Byo24News