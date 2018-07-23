Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

by Mafu Sithabile
2 hrs ago | Views
Biggest opposition presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa is reportedly no longer eligible to be part of a runoff election should one be required after the 30 July voting, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has said.

Charamba said in a tweet that Chamisa had disqualified himself by campaigning during a restricted period:

If none of the candidates secure +50% of vote, I can't see ZEC conducting a run-off if Chamisa is one of the 2 leading candidates. This is thanks to his breach of Para 7 of the 4th Schedule of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13] which effectively renders him ineligible for a run-off.

Chamisa held a press conference in the afternoon of 29 July which was against the regulations of the Electoral Act. However Emmerson Mnangagwa also sent out a video de-campaigning Chamisa with accusations of working with Robert Mugabe.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Chamisa, #ZEC, #Mnangagwa

Comments

On sale is mazda bongo

Kitchen units on sale

Dresses on sale

4 roomed house wanted

Stands on sale

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

Khaya arts for entertainment services

For sale are sneakers and timberland


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

6 hrs ago | 2092 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

17 mins ago | 332 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

31 mins ago | 565 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

40 mins ago | 243 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

53 mins ago | 809 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

53 mins ago | 188 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

55 mins ago | 351 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

56 mins ago | 513 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

59 mins ago | 73 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

1 hr ago | 792 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

1 hr ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

1 hr ago | 436 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

2 hrs ago | 431 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

2 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

3 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

4 hrs ago | 2558 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

4 hrs ago | 3924 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

4 hrs ago | 437 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

5 hrs ago | 334 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

5 hrs ago | 547 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

5 hrs ago | 294 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

5 hrs ago | 579 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

5 hrs ago | 3270 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

It's Chamisa's day

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

5 hrs ago | 153 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

5 hrs ago | 850 Views

73 cops promoted

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

'Dodgy' election survey predicts Mnangagwa win?

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Chiwenga launches $1,2bn convention centre in Victoria Falls

5 hrs ago | 148 Views

Soul Jah Love collapses in SA

5 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zanu-PF, Mugabe cross swords

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Police told to adjust to new work ethic

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

For Mnangagwa, it's not over until it's over

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Loitering outside polling stations is unlawful

5 hrs ago | 178 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days