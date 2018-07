News / National

by Reuters

Zimbabwe's main opposition candidate, Nelson Chamisa, on Monday cast his vote in the first election since the removal of former president Robert Mugabe, telling a cheering crowd: "Victory is certain, the people have spoken."Chamisa, a 40-year-old lawyer and preacher, is facing off against 75-year-old President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former intelligence chief and one-time ally of Mugabe.