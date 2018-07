News / National

by Ndou Paul

Celebrating Zimbabwean democracy.



The voice of the people is the voice of God! pic.twitter.com/Qdv79bAHh3 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) July 30, 2018

Incumbent President Emerson Mnangagwa who cast his ballot in Kwekwe, in the morning has tweeted this image of himself casting his vote with a caption saying "the voice of the people is the voice of God".