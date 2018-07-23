Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago
HIGH Court Judge Justice David Mangota has ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to provide a copy of the updated final voters' roll to be used for the harmonised elections scheduled for today to the Counselling Services Unit (CSU).

The CSU, a human rights organisation, filed an urgent chamber application in the High Court protesting against ZEC's refusal to provide the human rights organisation with a copy of the updated final voters' roll to be used during the elections.

In its urgent chamber application filed by Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the CSU argued that ZEC refused to provide it with a copy of the updated final voters' roll although it had made a request and paid to be served with the updated final voters' roll.

In turning down the CSU's request, ZEC had indicated that the voters' roll cannot be given to individuals or organisationsIs.

But Justice Mangota ordered ZEC to release the copy of the updated final voters' roll which it will use in the harmonised elections held today.

Source - Byo24News
More on: #High_court, #ZEC, #CSU

