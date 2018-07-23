Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

News / National

by AP

Zimbabwe's two main presidential candidates faced starkly different receptions as they voted in a historic election.Solemn faces greeted President Emmerson Mnangagwa as he arrived with his wife at a rural school in Kwekwe.There was no cheering, and people crossed their arms and watched as he left in his motorcade.Meanwhile opposition leader Nelson Chamisa was swarmed by cheering, whistling supporters on the outskirts of the capital, Harare.And the mood at other polling stations was largely cheerful as people waited in line. Some arrived at 04:00, three hours early.Mnangagwa previously lost parliamentary elections in his Kwekwe constituency and had been appointed by former leader Robert Mugabe to an unelected seat in parliament, leading to derisive comments from the opposition about his lack of electoral appeal.