Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

by TimesLive
2 hrs ago | Views
The decision to grant former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity is "inconsistent with the constitution", the South Gauteng High Court found on Monday.

Judge Bashier Vally set aside the decision by former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Vally said Nkoana-Mashabane's decision had been inconsistent with provisions in the constitution.

The ministry has also been ordered to pay the costs of the application‚ brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The wife of former president Robert Mugabe was accused of assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels at a Johannesburg hotel‚ where Mugabe's two sons were staying.

Engels sustained deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head and registered a case with the police the next day. But the state granted Mugabe immunity‚ saying it was imperative to maintain good intergovernmental relations within the region‚ and in particular‚ between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The DA and AfriForum approached the courts to set the decision aside soon after

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - TimesLive

Comments

Dresses on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Breeds on sale

Packing bags on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Stands on sale

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

30 mins ago | 634 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

59 mins ago | 1953 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

1 hr ago | 1961 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

1 hr ago | 747 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3334 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

2 hrs ago | 3262 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 559 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

2 hrs ago | 3729 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

3 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

3 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

3 hrs ago | 842 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

3 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

3 hrs ago | 661 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

4 hrs ago | 7670 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

4 hrs ago | 643 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

4 hrs ago | 958 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 988 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

4 hrs ago | 1499 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

5 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

6 hrs ago | 3396 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

6 hrs ago | 5199 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

7 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

7 hrs ago | 598 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

7 hrs ago | 4207 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

7 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

It's Chamisa's day

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

7 hrs ago | 1157 Views

73 cops promoted

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

7 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days