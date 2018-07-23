Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The decision to grant former Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity is "inconsistent with the constitution", the South Gauteng High Court found on Monday.

Judge Bashier Vally set aside the decision by former international relations and cooperation minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane. Vally said Nkoana-Mashabane's decision had been inconsistent with provisions in the constitution.

The ministry has also been ordered to pay the costs of the application‚ brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The wife of former president Robert Mugabe was accused of assaulting South African model Gabriella Engels at a Johannesburg hotel‚ where Mugabe's two sons were staying.

Engels sustained deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head and registered a case with the police the next day. But the state granted Mugabe immunity‚ saying it was imperative to maintain good intergovernmental relations within the region‚ and in particular‚ between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The DA and AfriForum approached the courts to set the decision aside soon after.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - timelive

Comments

For sale are bags

Bmw tag watch on sale

Suits on sale

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Making of home sets

House to rent

Suits on sale

Khaya arts for entertainment services


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

21 mins ago | 348 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

50 mins ago | 1669 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

58 mins ago | 1704 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

1 hr ago | 636 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3118 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

2 hrs ago | 3029 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

2 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

2 hrs ago | 3553 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 557 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

3 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

3 hrs ago | 856 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

3 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

3 hrs ago | 722 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

3 hrs ago | 655 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

3 hrs ago | 7452 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

4 hrs ago | 939 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

4 hrs ago | 1490 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

5 hrs ago | 2505 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

5 hrs ago | 3349 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

6 hrs ago | 5135 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

6 hrs ago | 472 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

7 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

7 hrs ago | 325 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

7 hrs ago | 595 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

7 hrs ago | 668 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

7 hrs ago | 4157 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

7 hrs ago | 140 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

7 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 456 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

7 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

7 hrs ago | 194 Views

It's Chamisa's day

7 hrs ago | 455 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

7 hrs ago | 1135 Views

73 cops promoted

7 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

7 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days