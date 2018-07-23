Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

News / National

by Ndou Paul

incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa has withdrawn all security from former president Robert Mugabe's blue roof residence according to Jealousy Mawarire the spokesperson for the Robert Mugabe endorsed National Patriotic Front (NPF).Said Mawarire, "After Pres Mugabe held a presser & stated he wasn't going to vote 4 ED, @edmnangagwa withdrew all security from Pres Mugabe's Blue roof residence.9 soldiers who guarded the premises were immediately removed after the presser but not b4 they vandalised the Hse they were using."