Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

by Ndou Paul
2 hrs ago | Views
incumbent, Emmerson Mnangagwa has withdrawn all security from former president Robert Mugabe's blue roof residence according to Jealousy Mawarire the spokesperson for the Robert Mugabe endorsed National Patriotic Front (NPF).

Said Mawarire, "After Pres Mugabe held a presser & stated he wasn't going to vote 4 ED,  @edmnangagwa withdrew all security from Pres  Mugabe's Blue roof residence.9 soldiers who guarded the premises were immediately removed after the presser but not b4 they vandalised the Hse they were using."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Dresses on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Breeds on sale

Packing bags on sale

Kitchen units on sale

Stands on sale

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

29 mins ago | 605 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

58 mins ago | 1926 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

1 hr ago | 1937 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

1 hr ago | 736 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 3319 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 556 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

2 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

2 hrs ago | 3716 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

3 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

3 hrs ago | 637 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

3 hrs ago | 876 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

3 hrs ago | 108 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

3 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

3 hrs ago | 841 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

3 hrs ago | 747 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

3 hrs ago | 658 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

4 hrs ago | 7652 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

4 hrs ago | 642 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

4 hrs ago | 957 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

4 hrs ago | 133 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 987 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

4 hrs ago | 1498 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

5 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

6 hrs ago | 3394 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

6 hrs ago | 5195 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

6 hrs ago | 742 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

6 hrs ago | 474 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

7 hrs ago | 350 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

7 hrs ago | 506 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

7 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

7 hrs ago | 327 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

7 hrs ago | 597 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

7 hrs ago | 333 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

7 hrs ago | 675 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

7 hrs ago | 4203 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

7 hrs ago | 142 Views

Mugabe 'officially' endorsed Chamisa, will not vote for Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 461 Views

Gaddafi's son languishes in Harare Remand Prison

7 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Hwange Colliery denies workers election holiday

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

It's Chamisa's day

7 hrs ago | 459 Views

'Zec has failed transparency test'

7 hrs ago | 176 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance sets conditions for GNU

7 hrs ago | 1154 Views

73 cops promoted

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chamisa in deep end over Mugabe?

7 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days