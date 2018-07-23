Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
Former president Robert Mugabe voted at Mhofu School in Highfield, Harare a traditionally opposition stronghold, people were cheering for him thanking him for his support.

Mugabe didn't say who he voted for. Only Grace Mugabe told some journalist that she feels good about this election.
People cheered for Mugabe after he voted in Harare. Some shouted 'we love you, thank you for supporting us.'

Mugabe waved and applauded the crowd and his car was absolutely mobbed.


More to follow....


Most Popular In 7 Days