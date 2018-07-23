Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Veld fire disrupts the voting process at New Donnington Farm polling station in Norton. Polling agents and officers, and police details have abandoned the process as they joined farm workers to put out the fire which broke put out at 11: 30 am.
Temba Mliswa and Emmerson Mnanagwa'sadvisor Chris Mutsvangwa are the main contenders for the Parliamentary seat.



Source - online
Comments

