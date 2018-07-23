News / National
Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says it has referred to police at least two candidates who might have violated the law by campaigning after the cutoff time.
The chair of the commission is refusing to name names during a press conference but the candidates are likely President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa.
Both issued public statements on Sunday. Campaigning ended 24 hours before polls opened Monday morning.
