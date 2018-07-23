Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

News / National

by AP

Victory is ours!Long winding queues in most parts of Harare.There seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate the Urban vote. Good turn out but the people's will being negated & undetermined due to these deliberate & unnecessary delays.We are in because #Godisinit — Nelson Chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) July 30, 2018

Zimbabwe's main opposition leader warns that "there seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate the urban vote."Nelson Chamisa has expressed his concerns on Twitter but declares that "Victory is ours!"The vote in Zimbabwe's major cities is crucial to the opposition while rural areas traditionally back the ruling party.That can benefit President Emmerson Mnangagwa. People in line when polls close at 19:00. can vote.The electoral commission says the turnout is high and voting has been peaceful, a contrast to the violence seen in past votes under former leader Robert Mugabe's 37-year rule.This is the first election without Mugabe on the ballot.