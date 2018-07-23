Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

by Social media
2 hrs ago | Views
Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot


Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

9 hrs ago | 2757 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

7 mins ago | 37 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

44 mins ago | 1282 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

46 mins ago | 424 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

1 hr ago | 1207 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

2 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

2 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

2 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

3 hrs ago | 4088 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

3 hrs ago | 3926 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

3 hrs ago | 1442 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4950 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

4 hrs ago | 5196 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

4 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

4 hrs ago | 5402 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 705 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

5 hrs ago | 1819 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

5 hrs ago | 767 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

5 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

5 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

5 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

5 hrs ago | 9930 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

6 hrs ago | 1194 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

7 hrs ago | 2830 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

8 hrs ago | 3880 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

8 hrs ago | 5857 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

8 hrs ago | 774 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

8 hrs ago | 509 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1510 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

9 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

9 hrs ago | 368 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

9 hrs ago | 136 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

9 hrs ago | 720 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

9 hrs ago | 4766 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

9 hrs ago | 155 Views
