Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished Zimbabweans well as millions in that country vote for new leadership.

This is Zimbabwe's first ballot without former president Robert Mugabe's name on the candidate list since the country gained independence in 1980. Mugabe, who initially served as prime minister, became the executive president in 1988 and was ousted in a coup by his own political party, Zanu-PF, in 2017.

Former Mugabe ally and vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been president since Mugabe's removal. He is now one of the main contenders for the position of president, facing off with Nelson Chamisa, opposition party MDC leader.


"This is the most historic election process and as South Africa, and indeed the ANC, we wish them the very best," the ANC president told journalists on Monday.

He was speaking ahead of the ANC's national executive committee lekgotla currently underway in Irene, Pretoria. The meeting is set to discuss and assess the performance of government under the leadership of the party since the beginning of the year.

Wishing Zimbabweans 'the very best'

It's the second meeting of its kind, with the first lekgotla having taken place in January. At that meeting, the party gave its government an agenda and goals it wanted to be met this year.

Ramaphosa said the ANC was pleased to hear that elections had started off well and that there were no incidents of violence in Zimbabwe.

Read more: No turning back for Zimbabwe, but is it the start of real change?

"It means that the people of Zimbabwe are determined to ensure that they install a government that will be representative of all the people of that country," he remarked.

Ramaphosa said South Africa supported the people of Zimbabwe and was prepared to work with whichever political party emerged victorious at the polls.

"As South Africa we wish them the very best and we look forward to going to the inauguration once the election results have been announced. Everything seems to be going well and we are very pleased as a neighbour of Zimbabwe," concluded Ramaphosa.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24

Comments

Packing bags on sale

Dresses on sale

Bmw tag watch on sale

Stands on sale

House to rent

Goat farming business

School furniture on sale

Gates on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

9 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

2 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

39 mins ago | 1135 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

41 mins ago | 370 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

1 hr ago | 1148 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

1 hr ago | 1218 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

2 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

2 hrs ago | 1744 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

2 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

3 hrs ago | 4046 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

3 hrs ago | 3895 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

3 hrs ago | 1424 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4908 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

4 hrs ago | 5145 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 695 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

4 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

4 hrs ago | 5342 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

5 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

5 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

5 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

5 hrs ago | 9840 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

6 hrs ago | 1182 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

6 hrs ago | 1577 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

7 hrs ago | 2819 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

7 hrs ago | 3869 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

8 hrs ago | 5829 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

8 hrs ago | 774 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

9 hrs ago | 360 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

9 hrs ago | 1053 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

9 hrs ago | 718 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

9 hrs ago | 4748 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

9 hrs ago | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days