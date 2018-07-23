Cheers as Mugabe votes

News / National

by Staff reporter

Scores of chanting Zimbabweans have gathered to see 94-year-old former leader Robert Mugabe vote, despite his troubled legacy."We miss him. I last saw him ages ago," says 22-year-old Everjoy Tafirei. Mugabe stepped down in November under military pressure after 37 years in power."I just want to see him face to face, even shake his hand as someone I have supported all my life. I still feel like he is my hero," says 34-year-old Jacob Mucheche.Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station but raised his fist before entering, acknowledging the crowd.The warm reception was a stark contrast to the grim faces as Mugabe's successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, voted earlier.