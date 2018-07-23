Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'My money is on the MDC'

by City Press
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe arrived at a monumental crossroads this morning as millions of citizens poured into polling stations to cast their votes in a crucial election, which seeks to break the country's relationship with dictatorship and corruption.

When a polling station made out of four tents opened up in Mbare, a vast and sprawling slum just five minutes outside Harare, Saviour Mufaro was the first to cast his ballot in one of the tents.

"We are hoping for the best. Maybe, just maybe, things will be different this time around. I have been voting since 2002, but as you can see, my living conditions have deteriorated.

"No human being deserves to live in a place like this. It's humiliating. My money is on the MDC, but this is Zimbabwe, and anything is possible here."


Mufaro and the estimated 300 000 residents of Mbare lead lives which are filled with incredible peril.

Mbare is a rundown maze of flats with clogged sewerage systems, broken windows, rutted gravel roads and thousands of makeshift trading stalls made up of battered wood and corrugated iron.

The settlement is characterised by putrid mud puddles, violence, prostitution and contagious infections such as malaria and typhoid.

The Mbare and Mapati high-rise flats, which are home to about 100 000 people, were reportedly designed to accommodate 11 000 people.

In worst cases, a single toilet is shared by up to 100 people. The area is also infested with rats and cockroaches.

Another resident of Mbare, Ntombikayise Ncube (35), said if the MDC Alliance does not win the election, there will be little or no changes.

"We are tired of Zanu-PF and it doesn't matter who is at the helm. As long as the party is still in power, you can expect the same".

Of Mbare, she said the incoming government has to evacuate the area, destroy everything and build decent houses and flats for the area's residents".

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the MDC Alliance, cast his vote at the Kuwadzana 1 Primary School, west of Harare.

He told a group of voters at the school that an MDC Alliance victory was certain.

"We have won this victory and we are already celebrating. We are ready to govern and we are ready for a new Zimbabwe."

Current president Emmerson Mnangagwa who voted at the Sherwood Primary School in Kwekwe said, "I am happy that the process for campaigning was peaceful, voting today is peaceful and I have no doubt that end result of the entire electoral process will remain peaceful."

Earlier today, the Chronicle, an online news site in Harare reported that the Free and Fair Foundation, an independent pollster, had predicted a landslide victory for Mnangagwa.

The foundation, the Chronicle said, reported that Mnangagwa would win by 74.4% while his rival, Chamisa, would only manage 20.1%.

The Zimbabwean Electoral Commission (ZEC) told journalists at a media conference that the election was progressing well with little or no friction.

Polling stations are expected to open until 7pm.

The ZEC is expected to announce the results on Saturday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - City Press
More on: #MDC, #Money, #Zanu-PF

Comments

Merc c270cdi on sale

Dresses on sale

Computer programs for tracking sales

Bmw tag watch on sale

On sale are leather sofas

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Suits on sale

Bags on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

9 hrs ago | 2729 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

29 mins ago | 772 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

31 mins ago | 260 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

1 hr ago | 1106 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

1 hr ago | 1454 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

1 hr ago | 484 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

1 hr ago | 293 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

2 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

2 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

3 hrs ago | 3950 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

3 hrs ago | 3821 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

3 hrs ago | 1392 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 4820 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

4 hrs ago | 5029 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 694 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

4 hrs ago | 1807 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

4 hrs ago | 5242 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 693 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

5 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

5 hrs ago | 125 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

5 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

5 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

5 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

5 hrs ago | 9674 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

5 hrs ago | 739 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

5 hrs ago | 1155 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

6 hrs ago | 1567 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

7 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

7 hrs ago | 3843 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

8 hrs ago | 5765 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

8 hrs ago | 771 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

8 hrs ago | 506 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

8 hrs ago | 359 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

8 hrs ago | 641 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

8 hrs ago | 353 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

9 hrs ago | 716 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

9 hrs ago | 4703 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

9 hrs ago | 155 Views

Today's election a confidence booster says business group

9 hrs ago | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days