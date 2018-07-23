Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

by SABC
44 mins ago | Views
The South African Department of Home Affairs has expressed surprise at the low number of Zimbabweans who have gone through the Beitbridge border post in northern Limpopo province in the past few days to participate in Monday's general election.

There are three million Zimbabweans in South Africa and most of them were expected to go home to vote in their country's historic elections on Monday.

Beitbridge is the main port of entry/departure after Johannesburg's O.R Tambo International Airport and during the peak travel periods, especially during the Christmas holidays, more than 20 000 travellers are processed daily at Beitbridge.

Zimbabwean businessman Clever Dube, who currently lives in South Africa, was stationed at the Beitbridge border post to see if his fellow countrymen are really going home to vote. He says people are afraid of losing their jobs just to go and vote for a government they are not sure will fix its economy.

"People are afraid to leave whatever they are doing rushing for a vote; they might lose whatever they are doing in terms of jobs."

Dube, a former freedom fighter and soldier in Zimbabwe, says allegations that former president Robert Mugabe and his supporters have formed a new party, the National Patriotic Front, and that Mugabe is financially supporting opposition party campaigns, made some Zimbabweans despondent to go and vote.

Morris Jones, a shoemaker in Cape Town, wants to vote to bring about change in Zimbabwe. "Things are tight in Zimbabwe, as you can see that people are running away from Zimbabwe looking for work, looking for money in other countries like South Africa, or Zambia. So we are now going for elections people don't have work, all the companies are closed there is no money, there is nothing which is good in Zimbabwe."

Meanwhile, the Home Affairs Department Director for ports of entries, Stephen van Neel, said the department was surprised by the low number of Zimbabweans going home to vote.

"We are completely surprised because the number of travellers going through Beitbridge is quite low. I mean when we look at the numbers of people who travelled through the port on Thursday and Friday we had actually less than the number of people we normally get during the week compared with last Wednesday and Tuesday. It is lower numbers. That is the same as any other day that few people move through the port into Zimbabwe to go and vote."

Eleven thousand polling stations in Zimbabwe were expected to open at 7am on Monday. More than 70 000 police personnel have been deployed all over Zimbabwe.

In Zimbabwe's first election since Mugabe was forced to resign last November, incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe's former ally in the ruling ZANU-PF party, faces opposition leader Nelson Chamisa of the MDC.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - SABC
More on: #Vote, #Zimbabwe,

Comments

4 roomed house wanted

Eggs on sale

Suits on sale

School furniture on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Dresses on sale

Mini bus for sale

Suits on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

9 hrs ago | 2754 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

5 mins ago | 23 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

42 mins ago | 1216 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

1 hr ago | 1181 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

1 hr ago | 1259 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

2 hrs ago | 1622 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

2 hrs ago | 537 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

2 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

2 hrs ago | 2343 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

3 hrs ago | 4073 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

3 hrs ago | 3914 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

3 hrs ago | 1431 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4937 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

4 hrs ago | 5175 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 696 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

4 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

4 hrs ago | 5376 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

5 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

5 hrs ago | 766 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

5 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

5 hrs ago | 955 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

5 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

5 hrs ago | 9896 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

6 hrs ago | 747 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

6 hrs ago | 1186 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

6 hrs ago | 1579 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

7 hrs ago | 2825 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

7 hrs ago | 3874 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

8 hrs ago | 5847 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

8 hrs ago | 774 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

8 hrs ago | 508 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

9 hrs ago | 361 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

9 hrs ago | 534 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

9 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

9 hrs ago | 367 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

9 hrs ago | 643 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

9 hrs ago | 135 Views

MDC Alliance Parly candidate sues Zec over ballot anomaly

9 hrs ago | 720 Views

EXCLUSIVE: Mnangagwa wins Zimbabwe Presidential Election through the barrel of a gun

9 hrs ago | 4757 Views

2018 elections: The lies, promises and the drama

9 hrs ago | 155 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days