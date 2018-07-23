Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa cries foul in vote

by AFP
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's main opposition leader on Monday said reported voting delays were a "deliberate attempt" to undermine his supporters in the country's first election without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

The allegations by Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change party, intensified concerns about management of the election and the prospect of a dispute over its outcome.

The voting turnout was high and, in a break from the past, peaceful.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, has promised a credible vote that he hopes will bring international legitimacy and investment to this southern African country, though a seriously flawed process could signal more stagnation.

Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until his resignation in November under military pressure and many people are anxious for change.

The opposition was concerned about delays at polling stations in urban areas, where support for the opposition has traditionally been strong, while the ruling Zanu-PF party has dominated many rural areas in past elections marred by violence and irregularities.

"There seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate" urban voters through "unnecessary delays," Chamisa said on Twitter. He acknowledged that there was a "good turnout."

Long lines formed outside many polling stations in Harare, the capital, and elsewhere. Anyone in line as of the 19:00 closing time could still vote, though opposition parties were concerned that their supporters could drift away if forced to wait for hours.

Some observers welcomed Zimbabwe's freer political environment but cited worries about bias in state media, a lack of transparency in ballot printing and reports of intimidation by pro-government traditional leaders who are supposed to stay neutral.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, accused of engineering flawed election wins for Mugabe in the past, has said this vote will be free and fair.

"We need peace and we need everyone to be comfortable to go out and exercise their right to vote without fear," said Priscilla Chigumba, a judge who chairs the commission. She said she was confident that voting at most of the country's nearly 11 000 polling stations would be completed by closing time.

About 5.5 million people were registered to vote in an election viewed by many as an opportunity to move beyond decades of political and economic paralysis.

A record of more than 20 presidential candidates and nearly 130 political parties were participating. If no presidential candidate wins 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held September 8.

"I want to do this and get on with my business. I am not leaving anything to chance. This is my future," said Emerina Akenda, a first-time voter.

The main contenders were the 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took over after Mugabe stepped down, and 40-year-old Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who became head of the main opposition party a few months ago after the death of its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

After voting in the central city of Kwekwe, where bystanders were silent and grim-faced, Mnangagwa said he was committed to a Zimbabwe in which people have the "freedom to express their views, negative or positive."

Piercing whistles and cheers greeted Chamisa as he voted outside Harare. He said he hoped voting in rural areas would be fair.

Despite Mugabe's troubled legacy, dozens of cheering Zimbabweans gathered outside the polling station in the capital where he voted. Struggling to walk, Mugabe raised his fist to acknowledge them. He had his finger inked and was assisted by his wife into the booth.

Mugabe on Sunday said Chamisa was the only viable candidate and rejected Mnangagwa and the ruling party, saying: "I cannot vote for those who have tormented me."

Chigumba, the electoral commission chief, said police had been informed about two presidential candidates who might have violated the law by campaigning after the cutoff time. She didn't name them, but they likely were Chamisa and Mnangagwa. Both issued public statements on Sunday.

Even though Monday was a public holiday, some government offices were open so that those who had lost identity cards could get replacements and then cast their ballots.

Inside polling stations, voters were given three ballot papers: one for their presidential pick, another for member of parliament and a third for local councillor. Polling officers helped voters put each ballot paper in the right box.

"We need change because we have suffered a lot here," said 65-year-old Mable Mafaro while voting in Harare. "We have suffered a lot. That's all."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - AFP
More on: #Chamisa, #Vote, #Zimbabwe

Comments

Making of home sets

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Bmwx3 on sale

Kitchen units on sale

House to rent

Gates on sale

Packing bags on sale

On sale are leather sofas


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

12 hrs ago | 2960 Views

WATCH: ZEC stops election over missing name

19 mins ago | 336 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

1 hr ago | 1319 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

1 hr ago | 495 Views

Tendai Biti fails to vote

2 hrs ago | 4319 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

3 hrs ago | 2145 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

4 hrs ago | 2068 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

4 hrs ago | 2648 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

4 hrs ago | 466 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

4 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

5 hrs ago | 2533 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

5 hrs ago | 4762 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

5 hrs ago | 4638 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

5 hrs ago | 1742 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 5637 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

6 hrs ago | 6574 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 718 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

6 hrs ago | 2012 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

7 hrs ago | 6185 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 761 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

7 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

7 hrs ago | 394 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

7 hrs ago | 832 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

7 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

7 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

7 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

7 hrs ago | 1329 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

7 hrs ago | 787 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

8 hrs ago | 11568 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

8 hrs ago | 789 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

8 hrs ago | 1360 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

8 hrs ago | 161 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

8 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

8 hrs ago | 1642 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

9 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

10 hrs ago | 4213 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

10 hrs ago | 6571 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

10 hrs ago | 801 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

10 hrs ago | 518 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

11 hrs ago | 364 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

11 hrs ago | 555 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

11 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

11 hrs ago | 384 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

11 hrs ago | 662 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

11 hrs ago | 366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days