Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba says voting is progressing well across the country and 90% of the 10 985 polling stations opened on time this morning.

She said this while giving an update on voting currently underway and the situation at various polling stations across the country.

Justice Chigumba however revealed that at least two presidential candidates yesterday violated the Electoral Act by publishing or cause the publication of what can be deemed as campaign messages after the prescribed period of campaign has ended.

According to the law, parties and candidates are only allowed to campaign 24 hours before the polling date and earlier.

Justice Chigumba reminded observers and the media that it is in violation of the code of conduct to interview a voter on their way to or from the voting process or at the polling stations.

The voting process is expected to end by 7pm tonight.

Source - zbc
