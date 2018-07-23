Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Biti fails to vote

by Ndou Paul
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe's firebrand opposition leader and former finance minister Tendai Biti has failed to cast his vote after his name was not on the Voters Roll.

Kudzai Rangarirai said, "Hon. Biti claims that his name is not on the Voters Roll at Gletywn Polling Stn. Shawasha, Hre East and hence he could not vote. He says he will seek legal recourse & is hopeful that he will be able to vote before end of the day."



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Biti, #Vote, #Biti

Comments

Livestock breeding on offer(breeding scheme

Dresses on sale

House to rent

Goat farming business

Khaya arts for entertainment services

Eggs on sale

For sale are sneakers and timberland

Gates on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimElectionUpdate with @Bulawayo24News #AroundZimbabwe - Live Update

11 hrs ago | 2879 Views

Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

6 mins ago | 29 Views

It would be 'unwise' for Grace Mugabe to visit SA again

34 mins ago | 199 Views

Zimbabwe voting going on smoothly

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Chamisa cries foul in vote

2 hrs ago | 3159 Views

SA surprised at the low number of Zimbabweans returning home to vote

2 hrs ago | 883 Views

'My money is on the MDC'

3 hrs ago | 1795 Views

WATCH: Khupe speaks after casting her vote

3 hrs ago | 1903 Views

Cheers as Mugabe votes

3 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Grace Mugabe to be issued with SA warrant of arrest?

3 hrs ago | 694 Views

Ramaphosa pleased with progress of Zimbabwe's elections

3 hrs ago | 429 Views

PICTURE: Some wanted Mugabe on the ballot

3 hrs ago | 2293 Views

Chamisa claims there is attempt to frustrate the urban vote

4 hrs ago | 2487 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa violated law, says ZEC

4 hrs ago | 4510 Views

Mugabe struggled to walk into the polling station

4 hrs ago | 4354 Views

Veld fire disrupts voting in Norton

4 hrs ago | 1642 Views

WATCH: Mugabe arrives to vote out Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 5365 Views

Mnangagwa withdraws all soldiers guarding Mugabe's blue roof

5 hrs ago | 5925 Views

Afriforum calling NPA to prosecute Grace Mugabe

5 hrs ago | 711 Views

BREAKING: Grace Mugabe's diplomatic immunity 'unconstitutional'

5 hrs ago | 1939 Views

Solemn faces greeted Mnangagwa as he arrived to vote

6 hrs ago | 5931 Views

WATCH: Coca Cola promoting Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 739 Views

ZEC fixes ballot paper anomaly after aspiring legislator's protest

6 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Zimbabwe elections significant for the region and beyond

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

ZTV not giving minute by minute voting updates

6 hrs ago | 792 Views

ZESN Update On Voting Process

6 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Africa need to invest a lot in voter education

6 hrs ago | 133 Views

WATCH: Chamisa comments on Mugabe's statement

6 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Court orders ZEC to release updated final voters' roll to CSU

6 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mnangagwa tweets, 'the voice of the people is the voice of God'

6 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Chamisa says 'victory is certain' as he casts vote

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

'Chamisa no longer 'eligible' for runoff, says Mnangagwa's spokesperson

7 hrs ago | 10891 Views

A Message from the Zimbabwean worker: Vote ED

7 hrs ago | 772 Views

Bulawayo voting going at a snail's pace

7 hrs ago | 1291 Views

How to Promote Your Website for Free

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Dabengwa says, 'It's a great day for Zimbabwe'

7 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Mnangagwa casts his vote

8 hrs ago | 1626 Views

WATCH: Chamisa arrives to cast his vote

8 hrs ago | 2941 Views

Grace Mugabe's greatest victory is unfolding before our eyes

9 hrs ago | 4067 Views

How Nelson Chamisa lost the elections

9 hrs ago | 6297 Views

The Lion, The Goat and The Wise old man! (Voting In Zim)

10 hrs ago | 791 Views

We, Zimbabweans, have condemned ourselves to 38 years of repeated rigged elections and counting, until we learn

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZCC appeals for post-election calm

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

BCC seek to lease high density beer outlets

10 hrs ago | 548 Views

We sink or swim together, says Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1535 Views

Wheelchair-bound killer feigning disability unmasked by girfriend

10 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Everything you need to know about Zim's election

10 hrs ago | 380 Views

Meet Zimbabwe's youngest presidential aspirant

10 hrs ago | 660 Views

'Chamisa carrying forward Tsvangirai's legacy'

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

ESR calls on Zec to ensure 'sufficient transparency'

10 hrs ago | 140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days