Biti fails to vote

News / National

by Ndou Paul

Hon. Biti claims that his name is not on the Voters Roll at Gletywn Polling Stn. Shawasha,Hre East and hence he could not vote.He says he will seek legal recourse & is hopeful that he will be able to vote before end of the day. He has just left @GomoDubi @LloydMsipa @violetgonda pic.twitter.com/xAJKhzrjQu — Kudzai Rangarirai (@KRangarirai) July 30, 2018

