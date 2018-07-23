Some Zimbabwe voting 'disorganised', says EU observer

News / National

by AP

The head of the European Union mission monitoring Zimbabwe's elections says his team has seen "huge differences" in the pace of voting at polling stations.Elmar Brok says voters at one location waited less than an hour to cast their ballots while others at a nearby station waited more than half the day."In some cases, it works very smoothly," Brok said. "But in others, we see that it's totally disorganised and that people become angry, that people leave."He also points out a case of the ruling party delivering 100 people by bus to vote in a district where they didn't live.Brok says observers have to check whether it's a single example or part of a pattern "which might have influence on the result of the elections".